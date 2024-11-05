NFL legend Brett Favre hopes ‘our country goes in the right direction,’ encourages Trump vote

NFL legend Brett Favre made his last appeal to voters to support former President Donald Trump at the polls and vote to re-elect him over Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former Green Bay Packers star fired off two posts on X, imploring his followers to make sure they head to the polls.

“Tick, tick … I really hope our country goes in the right direction tomorrow,” he wrote.

“It’s important that everyone get off the sidelines and vote for President Donald J. Trump tomorrow,” he added.

Favre stepped off the sidelines and into the forefront to stump for Trump on the campaign trail. He was seen speaking at a rally for the former president in Wisconsin in the final days before the election.

He ripped President Biden after he appeared to call supporters of the three-time Republican nominee “garbage.” He also said the “stakes are incredibly high” in this election for everyone in Wisconsin.

“People’s salaries haven’t kept up with inflation. It’s getting harder for younger people to buy their first home. People are losing hope in the American dream,” he said.

Favre added that it was not just “about money,” citing 50 fentanyl overdoses in Brown County, Wisconsin, last year. He also said that the younger generation “face[s] the prospect of World War III.

“We’ve already had President Trump once, we’ve already seen Kamala in action. We can compare, and we know which is better,” Favre continued. “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. … It would be insane to give Kamala four more years in office. So it’s time to bench Kamala and put in the star quarterback.

“USA is a great country. But we all know this: Kamala broke it, Trump will fix it,” Favre added. “I have lived the American dream, but I want to make sure that future generations get to as well. So remember this: Let’s make America great again.”

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

