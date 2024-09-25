NFL legend Brett Favre thanks God, family after Parkinson’s disease revelation

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre thanked God and those who sent him well wishes Tuesday as he revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Favre posted on X hours after he was done testifying on Capitol Hill.

“First, I want to thank God for all He has done in my life,” Favre wrote on X. “Next, thanks to Congress for giving me the platform to discuss a much needed TANF reform.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“As you know, I was recently diagnosed w/ Parkinson’s which has been an ordeal. My wife, family, and friends have been supportive and I want to thank them for being there for me. To my fans and those wishing well — thank you all for the love.”

He was in front of a congressional committee to testify about a welfare spending scandal in Mississippi, which he’s been wrapped up in the last few years. The former NFL quarterback, who does not face criminal charges in the matter, has repaid more than $1 million in speaking fees funded by a welfare program in the state and was also an investor in a biotech company with ties to the case.

The 54-year-old told lawmakers he lost his investment in the company that he thought “was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others.”

“As I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me — I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s — this is also a cause dear to my heart,” Favre said.

COMMANDERS WIN OVER BENGALS FEATURES MIND-BLOWING STAT

He advocated for reform of the federal welfare system to better prevent fraud in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

“The challenges my family and I have faced over the last three years — because certain government officials in Mississippi failed to protect federal TANF funds from fraud and abuse and are unjustifiably trying to blame me — those challenges have hurt my good name and are worse than anything I faced in football,” he said.

Favre said he didn’t know the payments he received came from welfare funds.

Favre recently said he believes he had “thousands” of concussions during his playing career. In 2021, he encouraged parents to keep their children away from tackle football until the age of 14.

He also told OutKick last month he suffered a head injury on his final play in the NFL.

Favre spent 16 of his 20 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons and played with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings after his time in Green Bay.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He threw for 71,838 yards and 508 touchdowns, both of which rank fourth all-time. A true gunslinger, his 336 interceptions are also the most ever.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.