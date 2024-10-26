NFL legend Brett Favre to speak at Trump rally in Wisconsin

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre will join former President Trump in Wisconsin for a rally days before Election Day next week in Wisconsin.

The Trump campaign announced Favre as a guest speaker when Trump visits Green Bay Wednesday. The event will take place at the Resch Center.

Favre, a Green Bay Packers legend, has been a staunch supporter of the Republican presidential candidate, endorsing Trump when he ran against Joe Biden in 2020.

He said last year the United States was in a “better place” when Trump was president.

“I think our country was in better shape with him,” he told Jason Whitlock on the “Fearless” podcast. “I think Donald was a non-political president, and I liked that about him. Was he perfect? Absolutely not. Am I perfect? Absolutely not. I’m flawed just like the rest of ’em. We’re all flawed. But I really felt like he had our country in a better place and really cared about our people in our country.

“Black, White, Hispanic, Asian — you name it. I think if you were an American citizen, he cared about you, first and foremost. I don’t know if our current president has the same mentality.”

In 2020, Favre backed Trump because of his stance on freedom of speech, gun rights and support for the military and police after a summer of racial unrest after the death of George Floyd.

“My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech and religion, the second amendment, hard-working tax-paying citizens, police and military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me and these principles, my vote is for [Donald Trump],” Favre wrote on X at the time.

