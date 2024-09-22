NFL legend Jimmy Johnson torches Panthers owner David Tepper amid tumultuous start to 2024 season

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson teed off on Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper over the handling of quarterback Bryce Young.

The second-year player was benched during the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and was replaced as the starting quarterback earlier in the week. Panthers head coach Dave Canales said it was his decision but noted that general manager Dan Morgan and executive vice president Brandt Tilis made their voices known in the matter.

Johnson said on “FOX NFL Sunday” before the Week 3 games began that the responsibility ultimately falls on the shoulders of Tepper.

“The owner of the Carolina Panthers – that’s the problem,” Johnson said. “He’s making the major decisions without listening to his football people. David Tepper… Now, it’s his team, he can do whatever he wants to.

“But look at the people that’s left. He’s the one who wanted Bryce Young as the No. 1 pick.… Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Brian Burns, you look at Baker Mayfeld, Sam Darnold, look at coaches Steve Wilks, Frank Reich, Matt Rhule, on and on – he’s run them all off. He’s making the decisions. He’s got to listen to his football people and quit playing fantasy football.”

Dalton got the nod for the Panthers’ Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Young was 18-of-26 with 84 passing yards in last week’s 26-3 loss to the Chargers. He hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Christmas Eve 2024.

