NFL legend Kurt Warner explains how difficult it is to win back-to-back Super Bowls

LAS VEGAS – The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win back-to-back Super Bowls for the first time since the 2003 and 2004 seasons when the New England Patriots did it.

Kurt Warner won a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams during the 1999 season, but the team lost in the wild-card round to the New Orleans Saints the following season.

The Rams got back to the Super Bowl following the 2001 season, but Warner and the team lost to the Patriots by a field goal.

Warner knows how difficult it is to get back to the Super Bowl after winning one and explained to Fox News Digital all that goes into repeating as a champion.

“I think it’s really, really difficult. (Winning) shortens your offseason, first and foremost,” he said. “You’re playing longer than everybody else, you’re going through that aspect of things. When you have a successful team, everybody wants to pluck the good players from your team. So, you lose a lot of those good facets.

“How about the Chiefs? Just look at them this year. They were more of an offensive-driven team last year, although good on defense but young. This year, completely different. They’re winning with defense and managing things on offense. How many teams have the ability to do that?”

Warner, who spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of his partnership with Bingo Blitz, said if the Chiefs’ defense didn’t come through for them this season, Kansas City probably isn’t in it.

“If they came back this year and their defense wasn’t as good, they’re probably not in the Super Bowl with the offense that they’ve got this year.,” he added. “There are so many different aspects that go into separating yourself from the pack to get back to the Super Bowl.”

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

