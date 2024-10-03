NFL legend Kurt Warner on what he wants to see in a president: ‘They should fight for every American’

The U.S. presidential election is about a month away and there’s no real consensus about who will be the winner between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

As voters hit the polls on Nov. 5, Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner wrote on X about what he would like to see from a presidential candidate.

“I believe I would be a good president, but I know I’m not nearly smart enough! But I am smart enough to know a president should not be resigned to a party box, they should develop their OWN convictions on each individual issue (and it’s ok to believe in aspects of both sides)…” Warner posted on the social media platform on Thursday.

“They should hold strong to those convictions while also being open to listening and learning from those who have different experiences & stand on the other side… they should fight for EVERY American, even knowing they won’t win every battle for everyone… they should represent all of us with a genuine respect & goodness reflective of the majority…

“They should error (sic) with grace, (because) they will error in the eyes of many (because) it’s impossible to make everyone happy & win every fight… but they should wake up every day knowing they are in that position (because) they genuinely want to make our country better than they found it!”

Fox News Polls over the last few weeks have shown a tight race between Trump and Harris in the key battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.

In a Fox News Poll released on Sept. 18, Harris had a two-point lead. It was the first time Harris hit 50% support.

