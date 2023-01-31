NFL legend Michael Strahan gets last word in 49ers great’s feud with Giants rookie: ‘Let my young guy live’

New York Giants legend Michael Strahan had the last word in an apparent social media feud among San Francisco 49ers great Joe Staley and a few players who wear or wore the blue and white.

Staley, who beefed with Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux and former kicker Lawrence Tynes, was on the receiving end of another Strahan blitz. The Hall of Famer defended the former Oregon standout.

“You also had a great career and should be proud. Don’t go after a rookie and my kicker. @kayvont had 4 sacks this year. I had 2 1/2 on you you’re (sic) rookie year and I was old at that point so don’t forgot that. Let my young guy live!! #DADDY” Strahan tweeted.

The Giants were recently eliminated from the playoffs with a 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round, but despite that, Thibodeaux felt confident that New York may have been a better opponent than San Francisco.

“Way this game look we might be better than the 49rs,” he wrote in a tweet.

The tweet seemingly found its way to Niners legend Joe Staley who did not hold back.

“[You’re] a flash player who gets bodied by average tackles. Don’t let the New York media affect you too much.”

A back-and-forth between the two quickly ensued.

Tynes then chimed in, but Staley fired back which is when Strahan stepped in.

San Francisco lost to the Eagles by a smaller margin than the Giants and was down to its fourth-string quarterback before having to switch back to rookie QB Brock Purdy, who suffered an injury to his throwing hand early in the first half.

“Amazing season by my 49ers,” Staley said in a tweet. “Very hard to win when you are on your 4th QB. Niners would smoke every other team in [the] NFC besides the one they faced tonight. Congrats to the Eagles.”

