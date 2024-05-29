NFL legend Peyton Manning throws cold water on idea he wants to own, run franchise

Peyton Manning retired from the NFL in 2016. He has remained close to football in the years since, acting as an ambassador for the two franchises he won a Super Bowl with — the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.

He has also spent the past few seasons working alongside his brother, Eli Manning. The Manning brothers co-host “ManningCast,” which serves as a “Monday Night Football” alternative broadcast. Although the idea has been floated that Peyton will end up being an executive for an NFL team or even part-owner of a franchise, Peyton seemed more than satisfied to continue doing the show for now.

“Eli and I really have a lot of fun doing the show. I think a big reason for that is I do it from here in Denver and he does it from New Jersey,” Manning said. “I think we’re very happy about being able to do it and be home on the weekends and be home 10 minutes after the show.”

Bill Belichick, who coached the New England Patriots to six Super Bowls, is expected to be a reoccurring guest on the “ManningCast” this season. Manning expressed excitement about the prospect of Belichick joining the show in 2024.

“So, to have that different perspective on every game that Eli and I are doing this year I think will be awesome,” Manning said.

Nevertheless, speculation continues to swirl around the idea that Manning could take a post-career path similar to another Super Bowl winning Broncos quarterback — John Elway.

Elway was named the Broncos’ general manager and executive VP of football operations in 2011. He served as a consultant in 2022. His contract expired at the start of the new league year the following March, and he stepped away from football.

With his executive football career in the rearview mirror, Elway said he was looking forward to his next chapter. “I don’t have that desire to climb another mountain again. I’ve been to the summit a bunch of times in 62 years,” Elway told the Denver Gazette in April 2023.

However, Manning dispelled the notion he would make the leap from running his Omaha Productions company and co-hosting the “ManningCast” to the front office.

“No, I don’t think that’s anywhere on my radar by any means. But look, I love being an ambassador for the Broncos, for the Colts and the University of Tennessee,” he said.

Do not expect Manning to be in the running to invest in an ownership group either. Although he said he was grateful for the opportunity to develop a relationship with the Walton-Penner family, the group that purchased the Broncos in 2022 for a then-record $4.65 billion.

“I’m excited about still being a part of the team and being part of the community… I still feel an attachment and have really enjoyed getting to know the Walton-Penner family as well. But as far as running a team, I don’t think that’s on my radar.”

