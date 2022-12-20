NFL legend Ricky Williams lauds league’s lax cannabis rules, remembers Mike Leach as ‘an icon’

For at least one night, Ricky Williams was back on the football field and luckily he didn’t have to wear a helmet and pads to get to play the sport he dominated for a while.

Williams was at the Los Angeles Chargers’ “Battle of the G.O.A.T.S” celebrity flag football game at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.

The former Miami Dolphins star, who now runs the cannabis company Highsman as well as an astrology company LILA, lauded the NFL’s lax rules around marijuana consumption. Williams was notably suspended during his playing days for failing drug tests but has since turned the negative into a positive.

“I think it’s great,” Williams told Fox News Digital. “A lot of guys are pretty much safe to consume and take care of their bodies. It’s not allowed yet but the NFL is pretty much allowing guys to take care of themselves. It’s definitely progress.”

Williams is still keeping an eye on the 2022 season as six teams, including the NFL’s best Philadelphia Eagles, have clinched playoff spots with three weeks left.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP CHRIS LONG TALKS CANNABIS USE, HOW HE BEAT NFL DRUG TESTS, EAGLES’ CURRENT RUN

“The word that I’ve heard a lot this year is parity,” he said. “And I think it’s a wonderful thing in the NFL, where everyone is competitive, so it’s been an exciting season. The people we expect to be on top are not and the ones we didn’t expect are doing great. I’m really loving watching the Eagles this year. It’s kind of the Cinderella story.”

The Heisman Trophy winner touched on the death of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who died last week after suffering a health issue at his home. Leach was an assistant for Kentucky in 1997 and 1998 when Williams was finishing up his last two seasons with the Longhorns.

“I knew him a little bit but I definitely knew of him,” Williams told Fox News Digital. “An icon in the game and really changed the game. If you watch college, NFL you’re gonna see things that he put into football.”