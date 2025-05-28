NFL legend slams possibility of Aaron Rodgers signing with Steelers: ‘That’s a joke’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw made it clear in a radio interview in Arkansas this week that he is no fan of the idea of Aaron Rodgers joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers teased the possibility of him joining the Steelers during a podcast interview over the Memorial Day weekend. He said he had some personal life issues he wanted to clear up before making a decision on whether to sign with any team.

Now, it is just down to the Steelers, and it appears to be only a matter of time before pen is put to paper.

Bradshaw appeared on 103.7 The Buzz and sounded off on Rodgers.

“That’s a joke,” Bradshaw said. “That is just to me is a joke. What are you gonna do? Bring him in for one year? Are you kidding me? … That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there.”

Bradshaw said he went up to introduce himself to Rodgers, and “you get into his presence, and you feel like it’s gonna start snowing.”

He added that he was a fan of Kenny Pickett when the Steelers selected him in the first round of the 2022 draft. Whether he received a fair shake in Pittsburgh is up for debate, but he only lasted two seasons before he found himself backing up Jalen Hurts on the Philadelphia Eagles last season. He is now on the Cleveland Browns.

“I liked Kenny Pickett. I liked him at Pitt. I know him, I know what he’s like. And when they got him to Pittsburgh, here’s what they didn’t do,” Bradshaw said. “They didn’t protect him … they didn’t get him an offensive line. They wanted to run the football, but they didn’t have an offensive line that could protect, and they didn’t have weapons. He had no wide receivers to speak of.

“And then they throw a kid in there for two years, and you’ve got an offense that doesn’t fit and doesn’t work, and they can’t run because their offensive line’s not even good enough for a run-blocking team. And therefore they say Pickett was a failure. He wasn’t a failure, the Steelers were a failure.”

Rodgers was asked over the weekend whether he would consider playing for the Chicago Bears but teased signing with one of their opponents instead.

“No, but I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year on a road trip,” he said on the “YNK Podcast.” “I don’t know, not sure. Got to check it out. I love Chicago, though. Way more than they love me. It’s been a great relationship. All one-way.”