NFL legend Tom Brady beats 40-yard dash time from his NFL Combine

The 2023 season marked the first time in more than two decades Tom Brady was not on an NFL roster. Brady, who turned 46 in August, appears to have remained physically active since his football career came to an end.

Hundreds of prospects are in Indianapolis for this year’s NFL Combine. Nearly 25 years ago, Brady was preparing to enter the NFL Draft.

On Thursday, Brady shared a video on social media showing him running the 40-yard dash. He finished with a time of 5.28 seconds at the 2000 league combine.

The retired quarterback decided to give the 40-yard sprint another shot, and he beat his time from his early 20s.

The 2000 sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan accepted the 40-yard dash challenge and shared a workout video for athletics apparel company NoBull. Brady merged his TB12 wellness company and his apparel venture Brady Brand with NoBull earlier this year.

“Twenty-four years ago, I ran a 5.28 40-yard dash,” Brady said in a video which he posted to X, formerly Twitter. “Maybe, just maybe, we give the 40 one more shot.”

Two people clocked Brady’s run, with one clocking him at 5.18 seconds. The other clock showed Brady finished his run in 5.12 seconds. “24 years later, redemption is spelled T O M,” Brady wrote on X.

Brady was the 199th overall selection in the 2000 draft. He became the Patriots’ starting quarterback early in the 2001 season, after Drew Bledsoe was injured. Brady never looked back and led the Patriots to the Super Bowl that season. He won five more Super Bowls in New England.

Brady won the seventh Super Bowl of his storied career during his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccanears.

Brady is also an avid golfer.

Earlier this month, videos went viral across social media of Brady’s less-than-stellar tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The three-time NFL MVP later offered a relatively simple explanation for the errant tee shot.

“Driver was off the rack. Turns out they don’t do breakfast balls at Pebble,” he wrote on X.

Brady’s success in the NFL is unrivaled. But being the ultimate competitor that he is, Brady decided to raise the bar for his next performance.

“Sub 5.00 next year. Level up,” he wrote on X.

