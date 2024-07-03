NFL legend Tom Brady expresses one regret about storied playing career

Tom Brady’s serious approach to football during his time in the NFL was well documented.

During a sit-down on “The Pivot” podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl winner expressed some regret about his fiery approach.

“What I would have changed was, ‘OK, there’s part of me that still loves …’ You see these young players. I see, like, Patrick [Mahomes] out there at quarterback, laughing, having fun,” Brady told former NFL players and current podcast co-hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder in May.

“I’m like, ‘I used to be like that!’ What the hell happened to me? I just got too serious.”

Brady seemed to take a serious and arguably robotic approach that the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick had during the franchise’s unprecedented run of success.

When Brady did get emotional, it often involved him getting in teammates’ faces to yell at them on the sideline or him violently smashing a tablet.

But Brady did seem to be looser when he left New England and joined the Buccaneers in 2020.

Brady announced his decision to retire from the NFL “for good” after the 2022 season. The NFL icon is now preparing to make the move to the broadcasting booth.

Brady, along with NFL on FOX play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt, will call the Dallas Cowboys Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8. The game will mark Brady’s debut as FOX Sports’ lead NFL analyst. He also stepped into the broadcast booth during last month’s UFL Championship game.

As Brady looks ahead to the next chapter in his career, he also took a moment to look back at what he could have done differently.

“You just learn from it, and go, ‘OK, now next phase of life, enjoy it a little more,’” Brady said.

He also discussed the challenges he faced during the early portion of his career.

“So much [of], I think, the early part of my career was trying to fulfill people’s new expectations of me and me still being the 14-year-old boy that wanted to fit in. I was like, ‘I just want to go to the field and play,’” Brady said. “Now, there was all these other things to choose from.

“Next thing you know, you’re overwhelmed because you didn’t sleep, you didn’t eat right, you were partying. I’m like, ‘I don’t really like the way I’m feeling.’”

Brady has had a busy few months leading up to his highly anticipated transition to broadcasting. The Patriots held a star-studded Hall of Fame induction ceremony for him at Gillette Stadium in June.

He was also roasted during a live broadcast in May, a decision he later said he regretted.

