NFL legend Troy Aikman takes shot at inauthentic beer brands using American flags on July 4th holiday

NFL legend Troy Aikman on Monday took a swipe at inauthentic beer brands who will use the American flag to promote the Fourth of July holidays while they Are headquartered elsewhere.

Aikman, who owns Eight Elite Light Lager, tweeted a video of himself calling out the brands. Eight is based in Texas, and a percentage of its revenue also goes to charity organizations, including the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Back on My Feet and Project Lorenzo.

“This weekend we celebrate the birth of our great nation. I am so proud to be an American. I look forward to celebrating with good food, great friends and, of course, ice cold beer,” he says in the clip.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“At Eight, we believe in truth and authenticity. Our company is proudly based right here in Texas and all of our beer is brewed right here in the good ‘ol USA. So, I’ve gotta call it like it is. There are a lot of beer brands out there that are trying to cash in on this holiday by slapping an American flag on their package. Regardless of whether or not they are truly American.

“So this July 4th, drink American – whether it’s EIGHT beer or any other American owned beer brand. And on behalf of all of us out here, we appreciate your support. Cheers.”

Aikman added on social media: “AUTHENTICITY MATTERS: This July 4th, join me in celebrating with a true American.”

ANTONIO BROWN ACCUSES BUCS OF TREATING HIM LIKE ‘A LITTLE DOG,’ SUGGESTS TOM BRADY ENTICED HIM TO PLAY HURT

Around two-thirds of the most consumed light beers are foreign owned, including Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, Natural Light, Busch Light, Corona Premier, Corona Light and Tecate Light among others.

In May, the Dallas Cowboys great capitalized on the missteps of Bud Light and talked about authenticity when he promoted Eight Elite Lager. He tweeted a video trying to steer the conversation over to “what really matters.”

“AUTHENTICITY MATTERS. Lately there’s been a lot of talk about beer companies and not nearly enough conversation about what really matters – the beer itself,” the three-time Super Bowl champion tweeted. “Some brands are taking shortcuts to gain consumers. We’re committed to producing a first-class product. No hidden agenda. No distractions. Come join Team EIGHT.”

In the video, Aikman is sitting at a desk with a case of Eight Light Lager in front of him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Everyone’s talking about beer companies these days,” he said. “But nobody’s talking about beer. I started Eight with the goal of creating a company dedicated to making really great light beer. No agenda, no distractions. Just great f—ing beer.”