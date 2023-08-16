NFL legends Terrell Owens, Randy Moss excluded from Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase’s WR Mount Rushmore list

Ja’Marr Chase was the fifth overall pick in 2021 and has quickly become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Hall of Famers Terrell Owens and Randy Moss produced two of the most prolific careers in modern history. Their names have become synonymous with wide receiver greatness. But, neither of their names were mentioned when Chase was recently asked to list his all-time great wide receivers.

Sports Illustrated asked the Cincinnati Bengals star to name who would make his Mount Rushmore of wide receivers. He proceeded to name Calvin Johnson, Antonio Brown, Cooper Kupp and Jerry Rice.

Chase clarified that his exclusion of Moss and Owens was not meant to slight either of the pass-catchers.

“I’m not knocking them. I’d add Ocho in there too if I could,” he said when asked about Moss and Owens. “There’s only four.”

Moss finished his prolific career with 156 touchdowns, which currently puts him in second place on the all-time receiving touchdowns list. Owens comes in at third with 153 touchdowns.

Rice, who made Chase’s list, is in the top spot on the all-time receptions touchdown list with 197.

Meanwhile, Moss racked up 15,292 receiving yards, and Owens finished his storied career with 15,934.

Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp is the only player on Chase’s list that is currently on an NFL roster. Kupp was named the Super Bowl LVI MVP and racked up 1,947 yards during the 2021 season.

He 2022 campaign was cut short due to injury.

Antonio Brown has been involved in several controversies over the past couple of years, but he put together one of the best six-season runs in league history.

From 2013-18 when Brown was with the Steelers, he racked up 9,145 receiving yards and was named to six straight Pro Bowls. He also caught 67 touchdowns during that span. He won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chase already has 2,501 career receiving yards, and he is set to enter his third season with the Bengals.