NFL MVP Cam Newton gets into fight at 7-on-7 football game

NFL MVP Cam Newton appears to have gotten into a brawl during a 7-on-7 football event this weekend.

Video has gone viral on social media of Newton, the former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback, getting into an altercation with several men apparently from Top Shelf Performance, who had teams playing in the first “We Ball Sports” 7v7 tournament in Atlanta before the fight was ultimately broken up.

Newton’s “C1N” 7v7 team was also participating in the event.

It’s unknown how the fight started, but it began under a pop-up tent that was seen at the top of a football field. It eventually spilled over to a fence, where Newton was seen not letting go of someone as people tried to break the fight up.

Then a man in a white T-shirt came in and threw a big punch, though it didn’t appear anyone got severely injured. A security officer ended up jumping in the middle of things, too, as everyone started to disperse.

Instagram Stories of Newton’s “C1N” team account show him wearing the all-black outfit with a top hat, which was also seen in the video.

The altercation may have stemmed from a certain Newton video in which he said, “If you beat my team – 15U C1N Red or 18UC1N Platinum – I will pay every single player on the team. Tell me who’s doing that. If that ain’t putting your money where your mouth is, I don’t know what to say.”

This comment came before this tournament, but it’s something that Newton has said in the past.

“We need that up out ya @cameron1newton or you can write a check payable too [sic] @topshelf7v7,” TopShelf Performance’s general manager, Steph Brown, wrote on his Instagram Story on Saturday.

He added a different post on his Stories that read, “It Ain’t No Fun When the [rabbit emoji] Got the [watergun emoji,” while tagging C1N’s 7v7 team account.

TopShelf Performance’s squad took down Newton’s 18U C1N Platinum squad on the first day of the tournament.

Brown and TSP CEO TJ Brown didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

“C1N” also did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.