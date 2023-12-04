NFL official suffers gruesome leg injury after Saints’ Alvin Kamara gets pushed out of bounds

An NFL official was unfortunately in the wrong place on the sideline during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions on Sunday as he suffered a gruesome leg injury that was shown on the broadcast.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara took a speed option flip from Derek Carr on 3rd-and-3 and was bouncing down the left sideline when Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes used his shoulder to smack Kamara out of bounds.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kamara couldn’t keep himself on his feet, tumbling to the ground. But as he did so, he rolled underneath the legs of a chain crew member.

As cameras turned on Kamara, one could clearly see the sideline official’s leg turned to the side and that he was in a considerable amount of pain.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Play was stopped as the sideline official was tended to. He would be stretchered off the field and was shown with an aircast on his left leg.

There are many moments throughout an NFL season where officials, team personnel and others come in contact with players running out of bounds. Of course, it isn’t on the players to do so during the heat of competition, as is the case with Kamara here.

But unfortunately, some of those interactions result in injury, which occurred in this case.

At the time, the Lions were up 21-7 in the game, but this one came a lot closer in the second half when the Saints brought it within one score.

However, Saints quarterback Derek Carr would suffer an injury that brought his backup, Jameis Winston, into the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He couldn’t find Chris Olave on 4th-and-6, and the Lions picked up the necessary first downs late in the fourth quarter to secure a 33-28 victory.