NFL owners approve Atlanta as Super Bowl LXII host

In less than three and a half years from now, NFL officials, players, thousands of football fans, and others will descend upon Atlanta for Super Bowl LXII.

During the NFL’s annual fall meeting, team owners voted in favor of Atlanta serving at the host city for the big game in 2028. The city previously hosted three Super Bowls, with the most recent one happening in 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons begin playing at the retractable roof stadium in 2017.

The now demolished Georgia Dome hosted the big game on two previous occasions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in a low-scoring affair the last time the Super Bowl came to the city that anchors the core of the most populated metropolitan region in the southeastern U.S.

PATRIOTS OWNER ROBERT KRAFT REVEALS HOW TOM BRADY BROKE THE NEWS OF HIS DEPARTURE FROM TEAM

Falcons owner Arthur Blank expressed appreciation to the NFL and the other club owners for awarding Atlanta another Super Bowl.

“This is a tremendous honor for the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia to be selected as host for Super Bowl LXII,” Blank said.

“Thank you to my fellow owners for their trust in awarding Atlanta this opportunity, and thank you to Commissioner Goodell, Peter O’Reilly and the entire league for their continued leadership in making the NFL the greatest sports league in the world. Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built to host the world’s largest sporting events, and I know I speak for many when I say we are honored to bring it back to Atlanta in 2028 and build off the success of Super Bowl 53 in 2019. I look forward to working alongside our city and state officials as we continue to elevate Georgia as a premier, global sports destination.”

New Orleans will host the game following this season. It then goes to California for two years, with the San Francisco Bay Area hosting in 2026 and Los Angeles in 2027.

“Renowned for its hospitality and rich sports and entertainment culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl 62,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Arthur Blank has been a transformative figure in the Atlanta community, playing a crucial role in leading the bid to bring the Super Bowl back to the city. I have been fortunate to witness firsthand how Arthur continues to drive community engagement and economic development in the Atlanta community through his unwavering commitment to sports and philanthropy. We look forward to working with him, the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Sports Council and all of our partners on the ground to create an unforgettable experience for fans around the world in 2028.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.