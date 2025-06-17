NFL player says his team lied about ‘culture change’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb told reporters that his team was “lying” about a change in culture last season.

“I’m going to say last year we were lying, honestly, point-blank, period. We felt it,” Chubb said at the team’s minicam Wednesday.

“We put our toe in the water, but we didn’t dive all the way in. We didn’t get all the way there with each other. We weren’t making the effort to go the extra mile.”

He continued, “I would say this year we’re doing that. I’m not sure how it’s going to turn out for us, but we are putting forth that foot to change it. … If it works out, it’s going to work out. If it doesn’t, we’re going to get back to the drawing board and make sure it works out.”

Head coach Mike McDaniel reacted to Chubb’s comments while speaking to reporters.

“It would have been awesome if he would have told me on the front end when they were lying,” McDaniel said.

“Beyond that, 2024, unless I’m using it directly for an analogy, I’m much more concerned with 2025. I think you do a lot more for the organization if you spend your time thinking forward in terms of not this, that or the other or whose fault it was. No, we want it like this, let’s do it like this, and this is who we are. I don’t even – what year did you speak of? I guess I’ll read about that in history books.”