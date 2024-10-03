NFL player torches Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium in poll: ‘Smells like p—‘

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium is not a popular venue among some NFL players.

The Athletic conducted a poll in which several NFL players explained why Pittsburgh is their least favorite road trip.

“I would say Pittsburgh, because it smells like p— in their locker room,” one anonymous player said in the poll.

Another player added, “Even though it’s my vibe: tough. It’s just always gray and s—ty weather there.”

While some players didn’t give Pittsburgh the best review, it wasn’t the least favorite road trip when the poll was tallied.

That award goes to the Green Bay Packers, which received 16.8% of votes in the poll.

Lambeau Field is always a tough place to play because Packers fans fill the place for their hometown team.

Lambeau Field is also a tough place to play because of the crowd noise and the freezing cold weather as the season progresses, and extra layers are typically a necessity for the playoffs.

The Steelers captured a win in their first home game of the season at Acrisure Stadium, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10 in Week 3.

A 3-1 start to the season has the Steelers sitting atop the always-tough AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens (2-2) are behind them, while the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are both 1-3.

And this week it will be the Dallas Cowboys heading to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on “Sunday Night Football,” giving the hometown crowd a marquee matchup at night to wave their “Terrible Towels.”

