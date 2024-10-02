NFL, players association launch review after Bengals’ Chase Brown appears to get doused by fan’s drink

A productive day from second-year running back Chase Brown helped the Cincinnati Bengals secure their first win of the season.

Brown scored two touchdowns during the 34-24 win over the Panthers in Charlotte. But, Brown’s joyful trot to the locker room was unpleasantly interrupted when a fan appeared to pour a drink on the running back.

The incident has prompted a review from the NFL and the players’ association. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed to ESPN that the league was looking into the incident in question.

Bengals offensive lineman Ted Karras, who is the Bengals NFLPA representative, said a video review would allow for additional information to be gathered.

Michael Thomas, a player director with the NFLPA, said they will attempt to I.D. the individual involved in the incident.

“We’ll see if we can identify the person and then we’ll go from there,” Thomas told ESPN. “But that should never happen to a player.”

Brown said he was tossing his gloves into the stands above the visiting team’s tunnel and was excited to celebrate the victory over Carolina with his teammates.

“I was walking in [and] I felt the liquid or whatever, and then when I saw the video back, I’m like, ‘Damn, that’s really what happened,'” Brown told reporters after the game.

While Brown did not confront the fan, he asked everyone to avoid doing something similar in the future.

“Please don’t pour drinks on us,” Brown said. “I mean, nobody wants that.”

This past Sunday’s incident was not the first time the Panthers franchise has been associated with a drink-throwing situation. In January, team owner David Tepper was fined after video surfaced of him appearing to toss a drink in the direction of a fan during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bengals return to their home field this week for a matchup with Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 6.

