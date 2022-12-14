NFL power rankings: Eagles clinch playoff berth as 49ers rise with blowout win

There is only one thing for certain as the 2022 NFL regular season reaches Week 15: the Philadelphia Eagles will be playing in the postseason.

The Eagles wrapped up the playoff berth with a win over the New York Giants and maintained a two-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. The Eagles are looking to win the division for the first time since 2019. They already have their first double-digit win season since 2017.

There are plenty of other good teams toward the top of the latest power rankings and all of them looking for the Eagles to slip up once to get past Philadelphia. But alas, it won’t be this week and it probably won’t be next week either.

The Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills managed to pick up wins on Sunday despite all of them being close. The top 5 finishes with the San Francisco 49ers, who are now being led by “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy and one of the best defenses they’ve put together in a long time.

Read below to see how the Week 15 power rankings shake out.

—

1). Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)

Previous rank: 1

Week 14 result: 48-22 win over Giants

Week 15 matchup: Sunday @ Bears

Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate. A.J. Brown has proven to be the best offseason acquisition of any team this year. And the defense can change the game on a dime. What can’t Philly do?

—

2). Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

Previous rank: 2

Week 14 result: 27-23 win over Texans

Week 15 matchup: Sunday @ Jaguars

The Cowboys nearly dropped one to the Texans last week and face Trevor Lawrence and the Jags next. Lawrence has played really well over the last few games and could be geared up for an upset.

—

3). Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)

Previous rank: 4

Week 14 result: 34-28 win over Broncos

Week 15 matchup: Sunday vs. Texans

The Chiefs didn’t play particularly well but did enough to hold off the charging Broncos. They should have an easier time at home against Houston.

—

4). Buffalo Bills (10-3)

Previous rank: 5

Week 14 result: 20-12 win over Jets

Week 15 matchup: Saturday vs. Dolphins

Josh Allen and company will welcome the Dolphins at home in the middle of a snowstorm. Who’s ready for some football weather?

—

5). San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

Previous rank: 7

Week 14 result: 35-7 win over Buccaneers

Week 15 matchup: Thursday @ Seahawks

The 49ers’ defense has been playing incredibly well over the last few weeks and their 28-point win on Sunday underscored that. Can Brock Purdy pick up another win?

—

6). Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)

Previous rank: 6

Week 14 result: 23-10 win over Browns

Week 15 matchup: Sunday @ Buccaneers

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have been red hot. Another young quarterback gets a chance to go up against Tom Brady and company.

—

7). Minnesota Vikings (10-3)

Previous rank: 3

Week 14 result: 34-23 loss to Lions

Week 15 matchup: Saturday vs. Colts

The Vikings fell into the trap game against the Lions. They need to rectify their loss quickly and the Colts are next.

—

8). Baltimore Ravens (9-4)

Previous rank: 10

Week 14 result: 16-14 win over Steelers

Week 15 matchup: Saturday @ Browns

The Ravens eked out a win over the Steelers but having injured quarterbacks isn’t great. Anthony Brown could be the one to lead the team against Cleveland on Saturday.

—

9). Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

Previous rank: 9

Week 14 result: 30-24 loss to Panthers

Week 15 matchup: Thursday vs. 49ers

Seattle played Carolina tough but couldn’t get the win. Their schedule isn’t getting any easier with a game against the 49ers.

—

10). Miami Dolphins (8-5)

Previous rank: 8

Week 14 result: 23-17 loss to Chargers

Week 15 matchup: Saturday @ Bills

The Dolphins looked off balance in their loss to the Chargers on Sunday night. Injuries have hurt Miami and it appeared that way against Los Angeles.

—

11). Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

12). Tennessee Titans (7-6)

13). New England Patriots (7-6)

14). New York Jets (7-6)

15). Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

16). Detroit Lions (6-7)

17). New York Giants (7-5-1)

18). Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

19). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

20). Carolina Panthers (5-8)

21). Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

22). Green Bay Packers (5-8)

23). Cleveland Browns (5-8)

24). Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

25). Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

26). Los Angeles Rams (4-9)

27). New Orleans Saints (4-9)

28). Arizona Cardinals (4-9)

29). Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)

30). Denver Broncos (3-10)

31). Chicago Bears (3-10)

32). Houston Texans (1-11-1)