NFL power rankings: Eagles return from bye week still as league’s top team

The NFL season is through seven weeks and the difference between the great, good, middle-of-the-road and bad teams is starting to be clear.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain on top of this week’s power rankings after a bye week. The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings also had byes.

The Kansas City Chiefs moved up to No. 3 after beating the San Francisco 49ers. The New York Giants stayed at No. 5 after a comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There are a handful of great games on the docket for Week 8. Here’s how the power rankings shake out before Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

—

1). Philadelphia Eagles (6-0)

Previous rank: 1

Week 7 result: Bye

Week 8 matchup: Sunday vs. Steelers

The Eagles are the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team. Philadelphia was on a bye last week and host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

—

2). Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Previous rank: 2

Week 7 result: Bye

Week 8 matchup: Sunday vs. Packers

The Bills are back in action with a primetime matchup against the Packers. Buffalo was on a bye last week.

—

3). Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

Previous rank: 4

Week 7 result: 44-23 win over 49ers

Week 8 matchup: Bye

The Chiefs had a convincing win against an injury-riddled Niners squad. Patrick Mahomes and company head into Week 8 on a bye.

—

4). Minnesota Vikings (5-1)

Previous rank: 3

Week 7 result: Bye

Week 8 matchup: Sunday vs. Cardinals

The Vikings stay in the top five this week. Minnesota still only has one loss to their credit and will have a solid test at home against the Cardinals.

—

5). New York Giants (6-1)

Previous rank: 5

Week 7 result: 23-17 win over Jaguars

Week 8 matchup: Sunday @ Seahawks

The Giants pulled off a comeback win against the Jaguars. For now, they remain at No. 5 in the rankings. But they travel to Seattle against a hot Seahawks team.

—

6). Dallas Cowboys (5-2)

Previous rank: 6

Week 7 result: 24-6 win over Lions

Week 8 matchup: Sunday vs. Bears

The Cowboys have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Once Dak Prescott gets his bearings, the team could be a favorite in the playoffs. Sunday will be an important game against the Bears.

—

7). New York Jets (5-2)

Previous rank: 7

Week 7 result: 16-9 win over Broncos

Week 8 matchup: Sunday vs. Patriots

The Jets lost two key players ahead of their divisional game against the Patriots. New York will have to find a way to win, once again.

JETS’ BREECE HALL, ALIJAH VERA-TUCKER OUT FOR THE SEASON WITH INJURIES: ‘THOSE ARE TWO POTENTIAL PRO BOWLERS’

—

8). Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)

Previous rank: 10

Week 7 result: 35-17 win over Falcons

Week 8 matchup: Monday @ Browns

Joe Burrow is on fire and may have a field day against the Browns. He had 481 passing yards and three touchdown passes and one on the ground against the Falcons.

—

9). Tennessee Titans (4-2)

Previous rank: 15

Week 7 result: 19-10 win over Colts

Week 8 matchup: Sunday @ Texans

The Titans can widen their AFC South lead with a win over the Texans. Tennessee is on a four-game winning streak.

—

10). Baltimore Ravens (4-3)

Previous rank: 9

Week 7 result: 23-20 win over Browns

Week 8 matchup: Thursday @ Buccaneers

Baltimore eked out a win over the Browns, blocking a potential game-tying field goal. On a short week, they welcome the Buccaneers to town

—

11). Miami Dolphins (4-3)

12). Seattle Seahawks (4-3)

13). Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)

14). Los Angeles Rams (3-4)

15). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)

16). Arizona Cardinals (3-4)

17). Atlanta Falcons (3-4)

18). San Francisco 49ers (3-4)

19). Green Bay Packers (3-4)

20). Chicago Bears (3-4)

21). New England Patriots (3-4)

22). Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1)

23). Washington Commanders (3-4)

24). Las Vegas Raiders (2-4)

25). Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5)

26). Cleveland Browns (2-5)

27). Carolina Panthers (2-5)

28). New Orleans Saints (2-5)

29). Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5)

30). Denver Broncos (2-5)

31). Houston Texans (1-4-1)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

32). Detroit Lions (1-5)