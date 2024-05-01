NFL Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan chugs beer, daughter downs water at Stanley Cup playoff game

Former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and his daughter went viral on Sunday during the Nashville Predators’ playoff game against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Predators’ PA announcer at Bridgestone Arena introduced the three-time Pro Bowler to the crowd to immense cheers and applause. He then proceeded to chug his beer and pour it over his head.

Lewan then turned to his daughter, who began to down her water cup. The arena popped.

Predators fans had a lot to cheer about early in Game 4, but fans did not go home happy. The Canucks were able to put together a dramatic comeback behind Brock Boeser’s first playoff hat trick and Elias Lindholm’s overtime winner.

Boeser scored twice in the final 2:49 to get Vancouver into overtime. J.T. Miller added three assists and the team’s third starting goalie, Arturs Slovs, made 27 saves.

Vancouver took a 3-1 lead back home with a chance to wrap it up on the road.

On Tuesday, the Predators stayed alive with a 2-1 win in Game 5. Roman Josi and Alexandre Carrier scored goals for the Predators. Goaltender Juuse Saros made 19 saves in the win.

“All year they’ve kind of done it. Proud of them, the resiliency they showed. It was tough,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “It’s been a tough series to create a whole lot, they’re offensive guys. But they stuck with it, and the message was it might take forever to get it, but keep pounding on the door, and I thought they did a really good job just staying true to themselves.”

The series returns to Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday for Game 6.

Lewan and his daughter will have at least one more chance to down their drinks in front of a packed house.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

