NFL prospect Dallin Holker makes incredible one-handed catch at scouting combine

All eyes have been on Indianapolis this week, as the Colts home stadium once again serves as the host for the NFL scouting combine.

The gauntlet drill, which requires participants to catch a series of passes before sprinting up the sideline, is normally one of the week’s most anticipated activities. Former Colorado State tight end Dallin Holker turned heads on Friday when he made an impressive one-handed catch during the drill.

Holker began to head up the field after he made what he likely thought was the final catch in the sequence, but he quickly realized that another pass was heading his direction. Holker then looked back and grabbed the ball with one hand, while he carried a football in his other hand.

Dropped passes tend to be a normal occurrence during the drill, which makes Holker’s display of athleticism even more impressive.

“Never seen this one before,” the NFL wrote in a social media post that included a video of Holker’s catch.

While former Georgia Bulldogs star Brock Bowers is widely expected to be the first tight end to hear his name called at next month’s NFL Draft, Holker’s draft stock could certainly be on the rise.

Playing for winless Napa High School as a sophomore, Bowers was lightly recruited. He had only one FBS scholarship offer, Nevada, before one of his coaches fought hard for him to be included at a Nike camp. There, he was so good, the offers started pouring in, including one from Notre Dame to play linebacker.

Eventually, the Fighting Irish changed course and asked Bowers to play tight end. The problem for Notre Dame was that Bowers dreamed of playing football in the South and took advantage of his opportunity in 2021 when Darnell Washington was injured.

A year later, Bowers beat out Notre Dame star Michael Mayer for the John Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end and last season, despite his own battle with an ankle injury, he repeated as the Mackey Award winner.

Former Texas Longhorns star Ja’Tavion Sanders and former Ohio State Buckeyes standout Cade Stover are also considered top tight end prospects entering this year’s draft.

Stover plays the tight end position with the intensity of a linebacker.

“They’ve asked if I’m capable of helping defensively and there’s no doubt about it, I can help wherever you want me to help,” Stover said Thursday. “I love playing tight end, but then again I’m there to do whatever we need to win a ballgame.”

Holker finished the 2023 season with 767 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

