NFL prospect Desmond Watson seeks to become heaviest player drafted in league history

Defensive lineman Desmond Watson showcased his football skills in front of scouts at the Florida Gators’ NFL Pro Day on Thursday.

Watson, who is listed at 464 pounds, is aiming to make NFL history. If a franchise selects Watson in next month’s draft, he would become the heaviest player drafted in league history.

Watson did not speak with the media after he went through some drills in Gainesville on Thursday. But Watson’s teammates and coaches spoke on his behalf and praised the NFL Draft prospect for what he was able to accomplish during his time with the Gators.

“He moves way better than anybody thought he would at his size,” fellow defensive tackle Joey Slackman said. “I don’t see why a team wouldn’t give him a chance. He’s a football player through and through; I would want that guy on my team.”

Watson attended this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, where he bench-pressed 225 pounds 36 times. He also completed the 40-yard dash in 5.93 seconds. Watson’s vertical leap reached 25 inches.

Watson’s size and strength stood out during perhaps the most important day in his professional journey.

“Dez, obviously, he’s a unicorn,” Florida coach Billy Napier said. “You’ll go the rest of your career, and you’ll never be around a guy that’s that stature. And then you get to know Dez. He’s extremely intelligent. He’s got a great sense of humor. He was a great teammate.

“Obviously showed up in good shape today, so he’ll get his shot, and I’m hoping he’ll make the most of it.”

Watson was listed at 449 pounds last season, up from 435 pounds as a junior and 415 pounds as a sophomore. He’s had to manage his weight since he first stepped foot on campus in 2021, when then-Florida coach Dan Mullen called him “a 385-pound athlete.”

“He’s had numerous nutritionists, numerous position coaches, numerous strength coaches, and I think this past year we probably executed the best we have,” Napier said. “And I thought he played his best football of his career. In general, I think he’s learned a lot about habit-building, self-discipline.

“Ultimately, the guy’s frame score would indicate that he’s going to be a huge. That number’s always going to be pretty big. He’s 6-foot-6 and just the density, the bone structure. It’s just a big man.”

Watson never missed a game in his four seasons in Gainesville. His highlights, though, are few and far between.

He rag-dolled South Florida running back Brian Battie in 2022 and ripped the ball out of South Carolina running back Jaheim Bell’s hands for a forced fumble and a fumble return later that year. Watson probably would have scored had quarterback Spencer Rattler missed an open-field tackle.

Watson finished his collegiate career with 63 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Offensive linemen Trent Brown and Daniel Faalele are the heaviest NFL players drafted to date. Both players were 380 pounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

