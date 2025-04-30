NFL receiver Hunter Renfrow eyes return with new team, opens up about major health setback

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL wide receiver Hunter Renfrow signed with the Carolina Panthers over the weekend and is hoping to make his return to the football field this season after a health diagnosis sidelined him last year.

Renfrow, 29, signed with the Panthers on Sunday, In an interview published on the team’s website, Renfrow opened up about his previous health struggles, which kept the former Clemson standout out for the entire 2024 season.

“It kicked my butt pretty good,” Renfrow said, revealing that he was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition, ulcerative colitis. “Last year, I fluctuated in weight; I went down to 150 pounds. I had like seven straight days of 103-degree fevers. It’s tough to play when you’re not feeling great.”

In addition to fevers and weight loss, Renfrow also struggled with fatigue.

“It’s just trying to get back, trying to get healthy, trying to do something I love,” he said of his recovery and training. “I enjoyed other parts of life. We had our second daughter, so enjoying that and just wanting to make sure if I’m going to come back and give my time and attention to something that I was going to be all in on it.”

Ulcerative colitis is an “inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and sores, called ulcers, in part of the digestive tract,” according to the Mayo Clinic. The symptoms typically develop over time and can sometimes lead to “life-threatening complications.”

While there is no cure, treatment can greatly reduce the effects of ulcerative colitis.

“It’s a weird feeling. It makes you grateful for the times that you do feel good,” Renfrow said of his health journey. “It makes you grateful for the opportunities that you’ve had, and when you feel like you’ve been blessed with some skill to go out there and perform, it makes you not want to waste the opportunity that you have. And that was one of the reasons why I wanted to come back and play.”

Renfrow was drafted by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He hauled in 269 receptions for 2,884 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns across five seasons with the organization.

Renfrow joins a stacked receiver room, which includes veteran wideout Adam Thielen and two first-round picks, Tetairoa McMillan (2025) and Xavier Legette (2024).

“I want to try to be a great teammate and try to go out there and compete with some friends,” Renfrow added. “I haven’t met a ton of people here yet, but I imagine there’s unbelievable people and an unbelievable group of guys here that I’m excited to compete with.”