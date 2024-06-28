NFL receiver Randall Cobb, family ‘lucky to be alive’ after escaping house fire started by Tesla charger

NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb and his family are “lucky to be alive” after a Tesla car charger caught fire, setting their Nashville home ablaze this week.

The former New York Jets wideout shared images to social media showing the devastating damage to their home, which his wife, Aiyda Cobb, said was started by a Tesla charger.

“We are lucky to be alive,” she wrote in a post to her Instagram Stories. “The Tesla charger caught on fire in the garage late last night and quickly spread. We got out of the house with nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet.”

“Thank you GOD,” she added.

Cobb, who played 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers before reuniting with Aaron Rodgers in New York Last season, posted a lengthy message on his Instagram thanking the heroic first responders that jumped into action.

“First and foremost, we are all safe and healthy. We got out of the house and I was able to go back in and get our dog, Louie. We can’t thank Chief Caruthers, Captain Irvin and the Nashville Fire Department enough for their swift action. ‘’

“I can’t get the image of the brave firefighter getting into position out of my head; he didn’t even have water to shoot yet,” he continued. “I truly thought the cars were going to explode and that we would lose him to this tragedy. He is a true hero.”

Cobb, 33, said the family has not yet discovered the extent of their losses, but his family’s health and safety is his biggest priority.

“Unfortunately we don’t know how much, if anything, will be salvageable, but this has been a reminder that nothing is more important than the health of our family. We are grateful for our incredible community in Nashville, and the support from our close friends that have given us a temporary roof over our heads and shoulders to lean on.”

Cobb is a free agent after just one season with the Jets. He played the first eight years of his NFL career in Green Bay before playing one season with the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. He returned to the Packers for a second stint in 2021 and 2022.

