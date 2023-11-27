‘NFL RedZone’ host Scott Hanson evacuates studio on live TV as alarm sounds

“NFL RedZone” host Scott Hanson had a startling experience on Sunday as he and the producers with him weaved in and out of the league’s Sunday slate for Week 12 of the 2023 season.

Hanson told viewers watching the game in the 4:05-4:25 p.m. ET window that an alarm was going off in the studio where the broadcast took place. He said viewers would watch the rest of the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles game until he and his crew were able to return safely.

After a few moments, Hanson popped back on air and recapped the scores from the window and ran down the top plays of the day with the alarm blaring in the background.

He said he was safe to tell viewers to tune into their local station to watch the remainder of the Bills and Eagles game as the rest of the matchups finished.

Hanson gave an update on X, formerly Twitter.

“Well, that was…. interesting. Alarm has stopped. Apparently all clear. Still waiting on details,” he wrote. “Thanks for watching NFL RedZone week 12 ! One to remember.”

Hanson was praised for grinding out the rest of the broadcast before his day ended.

Hanson has been with the NFL Network since 2006. He’s been the host of “NFL RedZone” since 2009.