NFL ref Clete Blakeman makes bungled penalty announcement, laughs off word salad

NFL officiating crews may take 95% of the criticism on Thursdays, Sundays, Mondays and sometimes Saturdays, but announcing a penalty to a crowd of thousands who routinely boo them is a valiant act.

Clete Blakeman had his own word salad in the first quarter of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers. A penalty was called on Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham and it appeared the veteran official was tongue-tied trying to announce the play at Lincoln Financial Field.

“Delay of game, defense No. 55, for making a move that’s not necessary… un-like football. It’s a half distance from penalty. …”

Blakeman smiled and laughed in the middle of the bungled announcement.

It was all Eagles and A.J. Brown in the first half. Brown was responsible for all three of the Eagles’ touchdowns in the first half and had 113 yards receiving before the whistle blew. He had five total catches before they hit the locker room for the break.

Philadelphia led Pittsburgh 21-10 at the half.

Brown became the first Eagles player with three receiving touchdowns in the first half since Kevin Curtis did it in 2007 against the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Curtis finished with 11 catches for 221 yards, and the Eagles won the game, 56-21.