NFL schedule release reveals 49ers have easiest strength of schedule in 2025
The NFL released the 2025 schedule for all 32 teams on Wednesday night, and some teams have a lighter schedule than others.
The league does not have a balanced schedule, which is why some squads will see tougher or easier schedules regardless of how they did last season.
Trying to predict the strength of a schedule is an inexact science because teams do change a lot from season to season, whether that would be in free agency, the NFL Draft or changes to the front office and coaching staff.
However, the Washington Commanders entered last season with the second-easiest strength of schedule and had a strong 12-5 season, with an NFC Championship game appearance.
Here are the three teams whose 2025 opponents have the lowest combined win percentage from the 2024 season.
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers had a down year last season, going 6-11 after previously representing the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII. The team’s schedule this year might be the first step in returning to the playoffs.
San Francisco’s 2025 opponents had a combined win percentage of .415 in 2024.
The 49ers only play four games against teams that made the playoffs last season, with two of those games coming against their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams.
The following is the 49ers’ schedule:
- Week 1 – away vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Week 2 – away vs. New Orleans Saints
- Week 3 – home vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Week 4 – home vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 5 – away vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Week 6 – away vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 7 – home vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Week 8 – away vs. Houston Texans
- Week 9 – away vs. New York Giants
- Week 10 – home vs. os Angeles Rams
- Week 11 – away vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Week 12 – home vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 13 – away vs. Cleveland Browns
- Week 14 – BYE
- Week 15 – home vs. Tennessee Titans
- Week 16 – away vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Week 17 – home vs. Chicago Bears
- Week 18 – home vs. Seattle Seahawks
New Orleans Saints
The Saints have the second-easiest schedule, with their opponents’ combined win percentage from last season at .419.
New Orleans is coming off a 5-12 season, and with the recent surprise retirement of quarterback Derek Carr, the team might need an easier schedule to sneak into the playoffs this year.
Below is the Saints’ schedule:
- Week 1 – home vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Week 2 – home vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Week 3 – away vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Week 4 – away vs. Buffalo Bills
- Week 5 – home vs. New York Giants
- Week 6 – home vs. New England Patriots
- Week 7 – away vs. Chicago Bears
- Week 8 – home vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 9 – away vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Week 10 – away vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 11 – BYE
- Week 12 – home vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Week 13 – away vs. Miami Dolphins
- Week 14 – away vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 15 – home vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 16 – home vs. New York Jets
- Week 17 – away vs. Tennessee Titans
- Week 18 – away vs. Atlanta Falcons
New England Patriots
The Patriots went 4-13 last season, and need every bit of help to return to the playoffs in head coach Mike Vrabel’s first season with the team.
New England’s 2025 opponents had a .429 combined winning percentage in 2024. The AFC East is set to play the NFC South and AFC North this season, which had a combined three playoff teams last season.
The following is the Patriots’ schedule:
- Week 1 – home vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 2 – away vs. Miami Dolphins
- Week 3 – home vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 4 – home vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 5 – away vs. Buffalo Bills
- Week 6 – away vs. New Orleans Saints
- Week 7 – away vs. Tennessee Titans
- Week 8 – home vs. Cleveland Browns
- Week 9 – home vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Week 10 – away vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 11 – home vs. New York Jets
- Week 12 – away vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 13 – home vs. New York Giants
- Week 14 – BYE
- Week 15 – home vs. Buffalo Bills
- Week 16 – away vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Week 17 – away vs. New York Jets
- Week 18 – home vs. Miami Dolphins
