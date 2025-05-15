NFL schedule release reveals brutal path for these 3 teams in 2025
The NFL released the schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday, and some teams have it a little tougher than others this season.
The NFL does not have a balanced schedule, which is why some teams will see tougher or easier schedules regardless of how they did last season.
Trying to predict the strength of a schedule is an inexact science because teams do change a lot from season to season, whether that would be in free agency, the NFL Draft or changes to the front office and coaching staff.
Regardless, here are the three teams whose 2025 opponents have the highest combined win percentage from the 2024 season and have a gauntlet of a schedule.
New York Giants
Despite a dreadful 3-14 season that nearly cost general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll their jobs, the Giants have the hardest schedule in football.
The Giants’ opponents for the upcoming season have a combined .574 winning percentage. The NFC East is set to play both the NFC North and AFC West this season, and both divisions harbor three teams that made the playoffs last season.
The beginning of the Giants’ schedule is particularly rough, as six of their first eight games are against playoff teams from last season.
Below is the Giants’ schedule:
- Week 1 – away vs. the Washington Commanders
- Week 2 – away vs. the Dallas Cowboys
- Week 3 – home vs. the Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 4 – home vs. the Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 5 – away vs. the New Orleans Saints
- Week 6 – home vs. the Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 7 – away vs. the Denver Broncos
- Week 8 – away vs. the Eagles
- Week 9 – home vs the San Francisco 49ers
- Week 10 – away vs the Chicago Bears
- Week 11 – home vs the Green Bay Packers
- Week 12 – away vs the Detroit Lions
- Week 13 – away vs the New England Patriots
- Week 14 – BYE
- Week 15 – home vs the Commanders
- Week 16 – home vs the Minnesota Vikings
- Week 17 – away vs the Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 18 – home vs the Dallas Cowboys
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams’ second year with the Bears will be a challenge, as their opponents had a combined winning percentage of .571.
Every team in the NFC North except for the Bears made the playoffs last season, and the Bears will match up against each of their division foes twice this season.
In addition to the usual six games against their division rivals, the NFC North is taking on the NFC East and AFC North this season. The NFC East holds the Super Bowl champion Eagles and the Commanders, who were knocked out by Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game.
The AFC North had two playoff teams last season in the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, and that doesn’t include the Cincinnati Bengals, who just narrowly missed out on the playoffs.
Below is the Bears’ schedule:
- Week 1 – home vs. the Vikings
- Week 2 – away vs. the Lions
- Week 3 – home vs. the Cowboys
- Week 4 – away vs. the Raiders
- Week 5 – BYE
- Week 6 – away vs. the Commanders
- Week 7 – home vs. the Saints
- Week 8 – away vs. the Ravens
- Week 9 – away vs. the Bengals
- Week 10 – home vs. the Giants
- Week 11 – away vs. the Vikings
- Week 12 – home vs. the Steelers
- Week 13 – away vs. the Eagles
- Week 14 – away vs. the Packers
- Week 15 – home vs. the Cleveland Browns
- Week 16 – home vs. the Packers
- Week 17 – away vs. the 49ers
- Week 18 – home vs. the Lions
Detroit Lions
The Lions, like the Bears, are in the NFC North and most of their opponents overlap, so both teams’ opponents have a combined winning percentage of .571.
The Lions went an outstanding 15-2 last season, but will face a much taller task in 2025 to have the same record.
In addition to having a difficult schedule, the team lost both coordinators from last year’s team. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson took the Bears’ head coaching job, while defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is now the New York Jets’ head coach.
Below is the Lions’ schedule:
- Week 1 – away vs. the Packers
- Week 2 – home vs. the Bears
- Week 3 – away vs. the Ravens
- Week 4 – home vs. the Browns
- Week 5 – away vs. the Bengals
- Week 6 – away vs. the Chiefs
- Week 7 – home vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 8 – BYE
- Week 9 – home vs. Vikings
- Week 10 – away vs. the Commanders
- Week 11 – away vs. the Eagles
- Week 12 – home vs. the Giants
- Week 13 – home vs. the Packers
- Week 14 – home vs. the Cowboys
- Week 15 – away vs. the Los Angeles Rams
- Week 16 – home vs. the Steelers
- Week 17 – away vs. the Vikings
- Week 18 – away vs. the Bears
