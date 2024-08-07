NFL star Adam Thielen’s wife rips Harris’ VP pick: ‘Bad news’

The wife of NFL star Adam Thielen appeared unhappy with Vice President Kamala Harris’ pick for her running mate on Tuesday.

Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Harris is expected to be confirmed as the nominee to run against former President Trump in the 2024 election at the Democratic National Convention later this month in Chicago. Trump chose Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, as his running mate.

Caitlin Thielen responded to the news on X.

“Oh man.. bad bad news. He has run Minneapolis into the ground,” she wrote.

Walz was the governor during the Minneapolis riots after the police-involved murder of George Floyd.

Adam Thielen played for the Minnesota Vikings for nine years before joining the Carolina Panthers for the 2023 season.

He has 637 catches for 7,696 yards and 59 touchdowns in his career and was a Pro Bowl selection during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Harris explained why she picked Walz.

“It’s personal,” she said. “He grew up in a small town in Nebraska, spending summers working on his family’s farm. His father died of cancer when he was 19, and his family relied on Social Security survivor benefit checks to make ends meet. At 17, he enlisted in the National Guard, serving for 24 years. He used his GI Bill benefits to go to college and become a teacher.

“He served as both the football coach and the advisor of the Gay-Straight Alliance.”

Harris said she wanted to share his background “both because it’s impressive in its own right, and because you see in no uncertain terms how it informs his record.”

“He worked with Republicans to pass infrastructure investments. He cut taxes for working families. He passed a law to provide paid family and medical leave to Minnesotan families. He made Minnesota the first state in the country to pass a law providing constitutional abortion protections after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and as an avid hunter, he passed a bill requiring universal background checks for gun purchases,” she added.

But Harris said what “impressed me most about Tim is his deep commitment to his family” and said she looks forward to building an administration “that reflects our shared values.”

“We are going to build a great partnership. We are going to build a great team,” Harris said. “We are going to win this election.”

