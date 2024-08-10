NFL star CeeDee Lamb appears to scrub Cowboys references from social media platform amid contract dispute

CeeDee Lamb has shown signs of improvement every year since he entered the NFL in 2020. He finished the 2023 season with a career-high in receptions, touchdowns and receiving yards.

But the All-Pro wide receiver’s offseason has been dominated by a contract dispute. Lamb is seeking a new long-term deal from the Dallas Cowboys, but the two sides appear to remain at an impasse.

Lamb has been a holdout throughout the first couple of weeks of training camp. He recently appeared to express his displeasure by scrubbing any reference to his current team from his social media bio. As of Saturday morning, “America’s Team” no longer appears in the bio section of Lamb’s X account.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lamb also changed his header to a photo of him and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, his former teammate at Oklahoma. Brown spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals but signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in March.

Lamb’s cryptic moves on social media came after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated that there was not a sense of urgency to reach an agreement on a new contract with the wide out and his representatives.

COWBOYS QB DAK PRESCOTT ON POTENTIAL EXTENSION: ‘THE MONEY IS OUT THERE’

“No,” Jones responded on Thursday, according to The Athletic. “I went to high school, and I went to college. I don’t know why I said it, but I’m just saying I don’t have a sense of urgency about getting it done.”

Lamb took notice of Jones’ remarks and responded by writing “lol” on X on Thursday.

The Cowboys drafted Lamb in the first round in 2020. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons. His 135 receptions led the NFL last year.

The 25-year-old also finished the 2023 campaign with 1,749 receiving yards, which was the second-most in the league. Dolphins star Tyreek Hill’s 1,799 receiving yards led the NFL last year.

Lamb is scheduled to earn just under $18 million for the 2024 season, according to the terms of the final year of his rookie contract.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, who was in the same draft class as Lamb, landed a historic contract extension earlier this offseason. In June, ESPN reported that Jefferson had agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.