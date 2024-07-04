NFL star Josh Jacobs warns about grill safety ahead of July 4th holiday

Green Bay Packers new running back Josh Jacobs is looking forward to enjoying the Fourth of July ahead of training camp, but he’s doing so with newfound caution after an experience with the Milwaukee Fire Department this week.

Thanks to USAA, the official Salute to Service partner of the NFL, and Huddle Up For Home Fire Prevention & Safety, Jacobs joined the Milwaukee Fire Department on Tuesday to learn more about how there are over 10,600 home fires started by grills, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

After witnessing what he did at the firehouse, Jacobs can see why the number is so high.

“Normally when you’re grilling, at least in my family, the person on the grill is probably throwing back a couple beers while they’re cooking,” Jacobs told Fox News Digital. “You got kids running around the grill, you got so many things. It just takes one thing to go wrong for things to go really wrong. It can be weather, wind, just having the wrong things around the grill.

“Just knowing the facts and all the things I was taught today definitely opened my eyes to a lot of things when it comes to it.”

What Jacobs witnessed was a controlled explosion of a charcoal grill, which was done to not only show him the damage that can be done if not careful but to also spread awareness and educate the public on how to stay safe and avoid these home fires.

“It’s been fun to be able to meet the real-life heroes and just live a day in their life,” Jacobs said about the firefighters he was able to meet.

Jacobs also learned how heavy a fire-safe suit is, as he was in full gear to help extinguish the flames.

“The fire suit, it’s not even close,” he said when asked which was heavier, his game day gear or the suit.

“The experience was definitely cool. They showed me a lot of love here. Man, I’m walking away with a lot of gifts, so it’s definitely been fun … being able to talk about the safety of it, being able to have fun and be smart at the same time.”

Safe fun is what everyone is looking to have this weekend and the many weekends to come this summer when grills are fired up.

