NFL star TJ Watt on what it means to play against family amid Super Bowl storyline; why he’s ‘super confident’

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt managed to put together a Pro Bowl season with 5.5 sacks and 39 tackles despite only playing in 10 games thanks to a torn pectoral injury suffered in Week 1.

The Steelers managed to finish 9-8 and avoid handing coach Mike Tomlin the first losing season of his career. However, like 30 of the 32 teams, he will also be watching Super Bowl LVII from home come Feb. 12.

One of the major storylines going into the game is the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are the Kelce brothers playing against each other in the game. Travis Kelce will take his place as tight end for Patrick Mahomes, while Jason Kelce will be protecting Jalen Hurts.

Watt reflected on playing with and against his brothers in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. Watt matched up against his older brother J.J. when the recently retired star was on the Houston Texans in 2020. The middle brother, Derek, now plays with T.J., but the two have matched up when the fullback played for the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s something that you only dream about growing up in the same house,” the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year said. “That’s what gave me the confidence to be in the NFL – J.J. did it, Derek did it, why can’t I do it? And to be able to play against them is incredible. To be on the same team as Derek, especially these last two years … I don’t know if I’ll truly be able to understand how special it is until I’m retired and sitting down having a drink and be like, ‘Holy cow, that was really cool.'”

Though Watt plays in the AFC North, he has had experience going up against the Eagles’ and Chiefs’ offensive lines in recent years. However, he told Fox News Digital that what really helps the front is how great quarterbacks are playing.

“The offensive lines are both, obviously, great. They had a good year and I think it also helps that the quarterbacks are playing at such a high level,” he said. “You’re seeing so many more mobile quarterbacks. I mean, each and every year it seems like some teams are converting from a traditional pro style to a mobile quarterback And I think any offensive lineman will tell you that makes things just a little bit easier for them at times and also frustrating at times because they scramble around, hold onto us a little bit, but I think both teams are very capable of winning the game. Obviously, that’s what got them there and I’m sure it’ll come down to the wire.”

Watt spoke on behalf of Invisalign as the two enter another year of being partners. Watt has used Invisalign since March 2022.

Like most people who are not 6-foot-4, 252 pounds, the linebacker told Fox News Digital the whole dental process was “intimidating to him” and that was why it took him a while to get the process done. He said, now, he is more confident than ever in his smile.

“But when it found out how easy the process was, and even I’m back here in Wisconsin, and I can practice, FaceTime with the guy that’s been working on my teeth back in Pittsburgh and he was like ‘You’re on course. You only have a few more trays left.’ And it hasn’t been painful at all,” he said. “It’s been super painless and I’m super confident. I encourage anyone out there who thinks there’s a stigma that it hurts or that you’re intimidated by it: don’t be at all.”

Invisalign has been the official clear aligner sponsor of the NFL since August 2020 and are a corporate sponsor of the NFL Honors.

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. It will be broadcast on FOX.