NFL star Trey Hendrickson rips Bengals’ brass over ‘poor’ communication during contract negotiations

Trey Hendrickson has spent his past four NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. The star pass rusher has just one year remaining on his contract with the Bengals and recently requested permission to seek a trade.

Despite the trade request, Hendrickson hopes to remain in Cincinnati.

“However it shakes out, there’s nowhere I’d rather be,” he said in early March.

During the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Bengals director of personnel Duke Tobin suggested the team and Hendrickson’s agent were making progress on a new contract for the star defensive end.

However, Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn’s recent comments at the league’s annual meeting did not give credence to Tobin’s remarks. Blackburn’s words prompted a frustrated Hendrickson to call out the organization for an apparent lack of communication in recent months.

“That was a little disappointing, because communication has been poor over the last couple months,” Hendrickson told “The Pat McAfee Show” in reference to Blackburn’s remarks.

“That’s something that I hold in high regard. They have not communicated with my agent directly. It’s been something that’s been a little bit frustrating.”

Hendrickson added that talks with the Bengals have largely been “here and there.”

Hendrickson finished each of the past two seasons with 17½ sacks. His estimated base salary of just over $15 million for next season pales in comparison to his counterparts. Myles Garrett agreed to a record-breaking contract extension with the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason. The deal will pay Garrett roughly $40 million annually.

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby inked a three-year extension last month and will make an estimated $35.5 million per season.

“I think he [Hendrickson] should be happy at certain rates that maybe he doesn’t think he’d be happy at,” Blackburn said Tuesday. “I think some of it is on him to be happy at some point, and if he’s not, you know, that’s what holds it up sometimes. So, you know, it takes him to say yes to something. And, also, we have all the respect in the world for him. He’s been a great player. We’re happy to have him. And so maybe we’ll find a way to get something to work. We’re just gonna see where it goes.”

Despite the latest turn of events, Hendrickson said the “line of communication” remains open on his end.

“They’re more than welcome to call me,” Hendrickson said. “I’ve had my cellphone, same cellphone number since high school. Open line of communication is always open with me and my agent. So, if they have anything they’d like to discuss, we’ve been nothing but willing to listen.”

Hendrickson made it clear he was looking for a long-term contract, not a short-term deal.

“We don’t have any desires of being highest paid or, you know, first in line,” he said. “I’m not going to go into all the details, but, like, there are things that I’m willing to do and willing not to budge on. I don’t think I want to play for incentives that will be out of my control. I don’t think I want to play (on a) short-term contract. … I would like to tell my wife, ‘Here’s where we’re going to live. Here’s where we’re going to build a family together.’ You know?”

