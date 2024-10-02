NFL star Tyreek Hill erupts on sideline during Dolphins’ 3rd consecutive defeat

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Miami Dolphins’ offense.

During a Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion.

Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson stepped in for Tagovailoa for the remainder of the game. Thompson also saw action during Week 3, but Miami turned to Tyler Huntley for Monday night’s game against the Titans.

The loss of Tagovailoa hurt the Dolphins’ offensive production.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s frustration with the offensive struggles appeared to boil over on the sidelines during Miami’s latest defeat.

In the second half of the game, cameras caught an animated Hill patrolling the sideline as the Dolphins trailed the Titans by double digits.

DOLPHINS’ MIKE MCDANIEL PUMPS BRAKES ON TUA TAGOVAILOA RETIREMENT TALK

Hill, who led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards last season, finished the game with 23 yards. The eight-time Pro Bowler’s production over the past couple of games was similarly underwhelming. Hill has not caught a touchdown pass since Tua Tagovailoa has been sidelined.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he understood why Hill was frustrated.

“I would expect him to be visibly upset at somebody,” McDaniel said after the Dolphins’ 31-12 loss. “A lot of times guys can be yelling at … He’s a leader and he wanted to do everything that he could to make sure the result wasn’t that. Within the locker room, there’s a lot of guys challenging each other, and we get an opportunity to see what we’re made of for sure.”

During Tagovailoa’s absence, McDaniel said it’s everyone’s responsibility to find a way to get the offense going in the right direction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There’s a story in the tape and all the things that we’re trying to do,” McDaniel said. “They didn’t really do anything that surprised us. We felt like we could get those guys the ball in premium situations. We weren’t able to.

“So, I don’t think … that’s not up to my standard at all. I know for a fact that I play a part in the whole thing, but it’s a collective issue for sure, and we have to figure out how to score points, and those guys can help us do that for sure.”

The Dolphins will try to right the ship Sunday when they take on the New England Patriots.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.