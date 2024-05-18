NFL stars express support for Harrison Butker amid speech drama

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker received support from his teammate Chris Jones and former wide receiver Cole Beasley amid drama over his commencement speech.

Butker came under fire for his address to Benedictine College graduates over the weekend, which appeared to be rooted in his Christian values. Jones and Beasley were two of the few players in the league or related to the NFL to express support.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I love you @buttkicker7! My brotha,” Jones wrote on X in response to a petition going around to urge the Chiefs to release the kicker.

When an X user wondered whether Jones would delete the post, the defensive tackle said, “Negative.”

Beasley, who retired from the NFL last season after a short stint with the New York Giants, wrote he was “with (Butker).”

CLICK HERE TO READ HARRISON BUTKER’S FULL SPEECH

The Super Bowl champion kicker also appeared to get some support from Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt. She appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Friday and was asked about his remarks.

“Well, I can only speak from my own experience, which is I’ve had the most incredible mom who had the ability to stay home and be with us as kids growing up. And I understand that there are many women out there who can’t make that decision. But for me and my life, I know it was really formative and in shaping me and my siblings into who we are,” she said.

When asked whether she understood where Butker was coming from, she agreed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“For sure, and I really respect Harrison and his Christian faith and what he’s accomplished on and off the field.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.