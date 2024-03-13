NFL stars troll Giants great’s viral ‘dead to me’ comment

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Tiki Barber’s comments about Saquon Barkley’s decision to join the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency were as powerful as the news itself Monday, the first day of the league’s tampering period.

“He’s dead to us now. You’re dead to us,” Barber told Barkley over the airwaves on WFAN’s “Evan and Tiki” Monday afternoon. “Good luck, you’re dead to me.”

Barber’s comments didn’t just catch the attention of Barkley, who fired back on social media once he saw. Other NFL stars around the league reacted to Barber, a New York Giants legend, joining a division rival.

Some even used Barber’s comments to troll ex-teammates who chose different teams.

Take Baltimore Ravens quarterback and 2023 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson’s response to linebacker Patrick Queen signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, an AFC North rival.

“You’re Dead to us, Queen. Good luck, You’re Dead to me,” Jackson posted on X while tagging Queen.

But he wasn’t serious like Barber, including a picture of SpongeBob SquarePants smirking.

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill also used Barber’s quote to react to Robert Hunt’s decision to join the Carolina Panthers for $100 million.

“Your [sic] dead to us, good luck but your [sic] dead to me,” Hill wrote.

When Barber’s comments went viral, players around the league shared their response to it, including Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

“This is weird behavior,” he wrote on X.

“Lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team. I got the deal I wanted, secured more [guaranteed money] which wasn’t given to me before…” Barkley responded to Barber on X. “So if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs.

“You been a hater since I got to New York…and all the ‘Dead to me’ talk don’t smile in my face when you see me.”

Barkley agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Eagles with a maximum value of $46.76 million, which didn’t go over well with Giants fans. It was reported the Giants did not make an offer to Barkley after slapping him with the franchise tag in 2023. Barkley all but confirmed that when he retweeted the report from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

