NFL suspends Chargers star Derwin James Jr. without pay for ‘repeated violations’ of unnecessary roughness

The NFL on Monday suspended Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James Jr. for one game without pay for “repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.”

After reviewing the tape between the Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the league determined that James’ hit on tight end Pat Freiermuth was illegal, as NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan cited Rule 12, Section 2, Article 10 (a), which states “it is a foul if a player lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent.”

The hit on Freiermuth came in the third quarter, where James was flagged after launching his body, led by the helmet, into the tight end after he made a catch.

“During the third quarter of Sunday’s Chargers-Steelers game you were involved in a play that the League considers a serious violation of the playing rules,” Runyan wrote in a letter to James. “The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact to Steelers tight end, Pat Freiermuth. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided.

“Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated. Substantial penalties are warranted when players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player.”

James will use his right to appeal the suspension, the NFL Network reported. If it’s upheld, he will miss Week 4’s AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

James was asked about the unnecessary roughness call after the game, which he said at the moment he didn’t think should’ve been a penalty.

“I don’t want to keep the drive going,” he told reporters. “I’m trying to get the guy on the ground. I don’t feel like I hit him in the head or neck, but we’ll look at it.”

James is no stranger to NFL discipline, as he has five fines in six seasons, all of which stem from unnecessary roughness calls. This suspension, though, marks the first of his career.

James is an important piece to this Chargers defense, so an absence from him will be missed by head coach Jim Harbaugh and the rest of the squad.

Despite the team’s first loss of the season to the Steelers, James finished the game with his first sack of the 2024 campaign with eight combined tackles, two of which were for loss.

James has racked up 21 combined tackles this season over his first three games.

