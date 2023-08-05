NFL suspends Saints’ Alvin Kamara for role in Las Vegas fight

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was suspended for the first three games of the 2023 NFL season for his role in a fight outside a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022, an NFL spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital Friday.

Kamara and others were initially facing misdemeanor charges for conspiracy to commit battery and a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm after the February 2022 incident.

In July, Kamara agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for his alleged role in the fight, court records showed.

NFL LEGEND DEMARCUS WARE TAKES CRACK AT NATIONAL ANTHEM BEFORE HALL OF FAME GAME

The five-time Pro Bowler will be required to complete 30 hours of community service and pay the alleged victim just over $100,000 for medical expenses. Kamara also will be fined $500.

On Friday, Kamara took responsibility for his role in the incident.

“It’s a tough ordeal to be in,” Kamara said before the suspension was announced, according to ESPN. “You know, I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything. Poor judgment on my end, definitely a bad decision, but I’m a man. Everything I’ve ever done in my life, I’ve stood on. And I can take accountability for it and I can say when I’m wrong, and I was completely wrong.

“Embarrassed the Saints. Embarrassed my family and my mother. Embarrassed myself. Embarrassed the city and the shield, obviously. Embarrassed the NFL.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kamara will miss games against the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers. He will be eligible to return to the active roster Sept. 25 as New Orleans prepares for a Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons has also been suspended three games for his role in the incident.

Kamara and Lammons can participate in all preseason games and practices, according to the NFL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Saints will lean on running back Jamaal Williams, who signed with New Orleans as a free agent in the offseason. The Saints also selected Kendre Miller out of TCU in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

“We’ve got to keep going if I’m here or not, right?” Kamara said, per ESPN. “I know these guys, that’s kind of been the question mark. ‘OK, well, is he going to get suspended, is he not going to get suspended?’ I don’t think … anyone is setting here like, ‘OK if Alvin is suspended, we can’t do this or do that.’ It’s going to keep moving. Nothing is going to stop. … I expect them to go and win for however long I’m suspended.”

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contribute to this report