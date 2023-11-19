NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs-Eagles headline schedule as eyes turn back to Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

All eyes will be on Monday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl rematch for more than just a glimpse of two of the best teams in the NFL.

Rumors have swirled that Travis Kelce’s parents will be meeting Taylor Swift’s parents when the two teams meet at Arrowhead Stadium.

The relationship between the star tight end and the pop star has gotten hot and heavy in the last week with Kelce traveling to Buenos Aires on his bye week to support Swift on her tour.

Aside from all the off-field stuff, the game should be good too. It’s the ninth matchup of teams that competed in the previous Super Bowl. That last was in 2017 when the Atlanta Falcons played the New England Patriots.

Philadelphia enters the game 8-1, and Kansas City is 7-2. In their 2023 Super Bowl matchup, Patrick Mahomes led a come-from-behind victory against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Mahomes has at least two touchdown passes in six games this season, tied for second-most in the league.

Mahomes also has 64 games with at least two touchdown passes. One more on Monday will tie Dan Marino for the most all-time with 65.

There’s a lot to take in this week, but it’s not all about Swift, Kelce, the Chiefs and the Eagles.

In like a Lamb, out like a lion

The Cowboys’ offense has been on a tear in recent weeks. It put up 49 points on the lowly New York Giants defense, 23 points in a tough loss to the Eagles and 43 points against the Los Angeles Rams. A large part of that production can be attributed to the budding connection between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

While Lamb clarified some of his comments about where he stands among other receivers in the NFL, the numbers don’t lie. Lamb set an NFL record with three straight games of at least 10 catches and 150 receiving yards and pointed to how he’s jelled with Prescott and the rest of the team.

“We’ve been together for four years now, and we’ve always got spurts of each other,” Lamb said, via the team’s website. “But now we’re kind of putting a season together, and we’re starting to get hot at the same time, both of us. It’s amazing for the offense and amazing for us. We just gotta keep it moving and keep adding in our pieces.”

Should Prescott throw for at least 300 yards and three touchdown passes Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, he will become the fourth player in league history to hit the mark in four consecutive games in a season.

Battle in the AFC North

The brutal battle in the AFC North continues. The Baltimore Ravens topped the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night to pad its lead in the division. On Sunday, the attention will turn to the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns took a huge hit when they lost Deshaun Watson for the remainder of the season with a fracture in his throwing shoulder. Cleveland will turn to P.J. Walker to Dorian Thompson-Robinson in his absence and will rely on its defense to stay in games.

The Steelers’ defense will look to rattle the Browns’ quarterback, and it will be up to Kenny Pickett and the 26th-ranked scoring offense to put up points.

Back to Buffalo

If there was ever a time for the New York Jets to take advantage of some drama, it would be against the Buffalo Bills Sunday. After Buffalo’s special teams cost it a game against the Denver Broncos, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen leads the NFL in touchdown passes (19) and interceptions (11), but it didn’t seem to matter this week. With all of that happening, the Jets could use it as an advantage for a potential upset Sunday afternoon.

Buffalo will look to avenge its Monday night loss in Week 1. The Bills lost in overtime on another special teams mishap. A win for either team would help in the playoff hunt, and a Jets win would give the team hope as rumors swirl about an Aaron Rodgers comeback bid.

Mission: Minnesota

Josh Dobbs has kept the Vikings’ winning streak and hopes for a playoff bid alive. He put together wins over the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in consecutive weeks to extend the Vikings’ winning streak to five games.

Now, comes a tougher test — the Denver Broncos on the road. While the Broncos rank last in the league in points and yards allowed, they held the Bills to 22 points and the Chiefs to nine two weeks before that.

