NFL Week 13 preview: 2 teams could clinch playoff berths, big matchups await

Week 13 started with an AFC East matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots and will end Monday night with an NFC South battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

There are a handful of divisional games that could determine playoff positioning once Week 18 comes around. There are six total inter-divisional matches in Week 13 with five divisional leaders holding on to a one- or two-game lead. Things are as tight as ever.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings will not have to worry about much if they just win on Sunday. Their playoff spots can be wrapped up Sunday.

Let’s explain.

Eagles (10-1) vs. Titans (7-4) – 1 pm ET, FOX

The Eagles are in a tough situation because the NFC East is so tightly packed. That will all change given the Commanders and Giants’ matchup on Sunday as well. But Philadelphia could earn a playoff spot if they can beat a tough Tennessee team at home.

Philadelphia can clinch a playoff berth if they beat Tennessee, the Commanders lose to the Giants, the 49ers lose or tie to the Dolphins and the Seahawks lose or tie to the Rams (just as long the 49ers and Seahawks don’t both tie). The Eagles could also clinch with a win, a Commanders tie, 49ers loss and Seahawks loss.

After Jalen Hurts’ rushing performance last week, the Eagles sit on top of the power rankings once again. The Titans fell to the Bengals last week but should have a good chance against the Eagles as long as everyone is healthy.

Vikings (9-2) vs. Jets (7-4) – 1 pm ET, CBS

The Vikings have the ability to clinch the NFC North title on Sunday with a win over the Jets along with a Lions loss or tie against the Jaguars. They could also win the division if the Vikings tie and the Lions lose.

Minnesota is welcoming New York to U.S. Bank Stadium where they are 5-1. The Jets’ quarterback situation appears to be in flux still with Mike White set to start in place of Zach Wilson. The Vikings again are trotting out one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Justin Jefferson along with other potent offensive players in Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook.

It is going to be tough to stop the Vikings, especially with Kevin O’Connell about to lead the team to the playoffs in his first year as head coach. Minnesota missed the playoffs three out of their last four seasons while New York – in a very tough AFC East – are hoping to get a little bit of luck to improve their own playoff chances. They have not made the playoffs since 2010.

Texans (1-9-1) vs. Browns (4-7) – 1 pm, CBS

This might be the only time a matchup between two teams with losing records this late in the season has playoff implications.

Deshaun Watson makes his return to the field against his former team. The Browns acquired Watson in the offseason and gave him a guaranteed contract despite him facing more than two dozen civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct. He was not criminally charged and received an 11-game suspension.

He has not played a regular season in 700 days but enters the season where the Browns will likely need to win out to even sniff a playoff spot.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the women who accused Watson of wrongdoing, will be at NRG Stadium with 10 of Watson’s accusers. The pressure will be on, and the heat turned up high on the embattled quarterback.

49ers (7-4) vs. Dolphins (8-3) – 4:05 pm ET, FOX

The 49ers and the Dolphins will meet in a big matchup for both teams. San Francisco has one of the best defenses in the league but has been inconsistent at times on offense. The Dolphins have one of the best offenses but really need to do better on defense.

What is concerning for Miami are the injuries to the offensive line that could really hamper Tua Tagaovailoa getting the ball out in time for wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Terron Armstead has not practiced all week, neither has Austin Jackson.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel could have themselves a day too. Garoppolo had one touchdown pass in the team’s shutout against the Saints last week. They will have to plan for some tricks from Mike McDaniel – who worked as Kyle Shanahan’s offensive coordinator last season before taking the Dolphins job.

Bengals (7-4) vs. Chiefs (9-2) – 4:25 pm ET, CBS

The Bengals and Chiefs is another fantastic late-afternoon matchup.

It is rematch of the 2021 AFC Championship Game when the Bengals came back to shock the Chiefs, who had made the conference title game in each of the last four seasons. Both teams are riding pretty high and the Bengals are set to have Ja’Marr Chase back in the lineup.

Patrick Mahomes’ connection with Travis Kelce has been strong the last few games but utilizing their wide receivers more is going to be key in the game. Kadarius Toney is questionable going into the matchup, and it will be up to Marquez Valdes-Scantling to really find ways to get open for Mahomes.

There are plenty of exciting matchups on the docket this week.

Here’s how the rest of Sunday plays out. All times Eastern.

1 PM: Falcons (5-7) vs. Steelers (4-7), CBS1 PM: Giants (7-4) vs. Commanders (7-5), FOX1 PM: Bears (3-9) vs. Packers (4-8), FOX1 PM: Lions (4-7) vs. Jaguars (4-7), FOX1 PM: Ravens (7-4) vs. Broncos (3-8), CBS4:05 PM: Rams (3-8) vs. Seahawks (6-5), FOX4:25 PM: Raiders (4-7) vs. Chargers (6-5)8:20 PM: Cowboys (8-3) vs. Colts (4-7-1)