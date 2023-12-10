NFL Week 14 preview: Eagles, Cowboys, and 49ers seek to clinch playoff berth
The 2023 NFL season is entering the final stretch of the regular season and several teams are nearing a potential playoff berth this week.
The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Dallas for an NFC East showdown against the Cowboys on Sunday night following a brutal beat down by the San Francisco 49ers the previous week. The race for the no. 1 seed in the NFC continues to tighten as the Niners take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon
Read below to see how the AFC and NFC stack up heading into Week 14, and how some teams can clinch a playoff berth, via the NFL.
Playoff clinching scenarios
Dallas clinches playoff berth if:
1. DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie + DET win or tie + LAR loss or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don’t tie) OR
2. DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie + DET win or tie + NO loss or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don’t tie) OR
3. DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB tie + DET win or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don’t tie)
Philadelphia clinches playoff berth if:
1. PHI win + SEA loss or tie OR
2. PHI win + LAR loss or tie OR
3. PHI win + GB loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
4. PHI win + GB loss or tie + DET loss OR
5. PHI tie + LAR loss + SEA loss OR
6. PHI tie + LAR loss + MIN loss or tie OR
7. PHI tie + LAR loss + GB loss or tie OR
8. PHI tie + SEA loss + MIN loss or tie OR
9. PHI tie + SEA loss + GB loss or tie OR
10. PHI tie + MIN loss + GB loss
San Francisco clinches playoff berth if:
1. SF win + GB loss OR
2. SF win + MIN loss OR
3. SF win + GB tie + MIN tie
ELIMINATED
The Carolina Panthers became the first team eliminated from playoff contention after falling to 1-11 following a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
STANDINGS
AFC
Record: 9-3, 1st in the AFC East
Remaining schedule: Titans, Jets, Cowboys, at Ravens, Bills
Record: 9-3, 1st in the AFC North
Remaining schedule: Rams, at Jaguars, at 49ers, Dolphins, Steelers
Record: 8-4, 1st in the AFC West
Remaining schedule: Bills, at Patriots, Raiders, Bengals, at Chargers
Record: 8-4, 1st in the AFC South
Remaining schedule: at Browns, Ravens, at Buccaneers, Panthers, at Titans
Record: 7-5, 2nd in the AFC North
Remaining Schedule: Jaguars, Bears, at Texans, Jets, at Bengals
Record: 7-5, 2nd in the AFC South
Remaining schedule: at Bengals, Steelers, at Falcons, Raiders, Texans
Record: 7-5, 3rd in the AFC South
Remaining schedule: at Jets, at Titans, Browns, Titans, at Colts
NFC
Record: 10-2, 1st in the NFC East
Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, at Seahawks, Giants, Cardinals, at Giants,
Record: 9-3, 1st in the NFC West
Remaining schedule: Seahawks, at Cardinals, Ravens, at Commanders, Rams
Record: 9-3, 1st in the NFC North
Remaining schedule: at Bears, Broncos, at Vikings, at Cowboys, Vikings
Record: 6-6, 1st in the NFC South
Remaining schedule: Buccaneers, at Panthers, Colts, at Bears, at Saints
Record: 9-3, 2nd in the NFC East
Remaining schedule: Eagles, at Bills, at Dolphins, Lions, at Commanders
Record: 6-6, 2nd in the NFC North
Remaining schedule: at Raiders, at Bengals, Lions, Packers, at Lions
Record: 6-6, 3rd in the NFC North
Remaining schedule: at Giants, Buccaneers, at Panthers, at Vikings, Bears
