NFL Week 15 preview: 4 more teams could clinch playoff spots

The San Francisco 49ers are the lone team that has clinched a spot in the playoffs, but all of that could change in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. There are a handful of teams across the league that could clinch a postseason berth with a full slate of games on deck.

The 49ers are in contention to go even further with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. If San Francisco secures the win or ties, they will have clinched the NFC West division title and a home playoff game. They will also clinch the division title with a Los Angeles Rams loss or tie.

The Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles could all be in the postseason by the end of Monday. Here are the clinching scenarios for each team, per the NFL.

Ravens (10-3)

The Ravens head to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars on Sunday with kickoff slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Baltimore win + Denver loss or tie + Buffalo loss or tie ORBaltimore win + Denver loss or tie + Cleveland loss or tie ORBaltimore win + Denver loss or tie + Pittsburgh loss or tie ORBaltimore win + Denver loss or tie + Houston loss or tie ORBaltimore win + Buffalo loss or tie + Cleveland loss or tie ORBaltimore win + Buffalo loss or tie + Pittsburgh loss or tie ORBaltimore win + Buffalo loss or tie + Houston loss or tie ORBaltimore win + Cleveland loss or tie + Pittsburgh-Indianapolis tie ORBaltimore win + Houston loss or tie + Pittsburgh-Indianapolis tie

Cowboys (10-3)

Dallas will take on the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Dallas win or tie ORLA Rams loss or tie + Seattle loss or tie ORGreen Bay loss + LA Rams loss or tie + Atlanta loss or tie ORGreen Bay loss + Atlanta loss or tie + Seattle loss or tie ORGreen Bay loss + Atlanta loss or tie + Detroit win or tie ORTampa Bay loss + Minnesota loss or tie + LA Rams loss or tie ORTampa Bay loss + Minnesota loss or tie + Seattle loss or tie ORTampa Bay loss + Minnesota loss or tie + Detroit win or tie ORTampa Bay loss + San Francisco win or tie + Detroit win or tie ORTampa Bay loss + Detroit win or tie + LA Rams loss or tie ORTampa Bay-Green Bay tie + LA Rams loss or tie ORTampa Bay-Green Bay tie + Seattle loss or tie ORTampa Bay-Green Bay tie + Detroit win or tie ORSeattle loss or tie + Minnesota loss + Dallas clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Atlanta

Lions (9-4)

The Lions have a matchup on Saturday night against the Denver Broncos. The game begins at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Detroit win + Seattle loss or tie + Green Bay loss or tie ORDetroit win + Seattle loss or tie + Minnesota loss or tie ORDetroit win + Seattle loss or tie + LA Rams loss or tie ORDetroit win + LA Rams loss or tie + Minnesota loss or tie + TB loss ORDetroit win + LA Rams loss or tie + Atlanta loss or tie + Green Bay loss ORDetroit win + LA Rams loss or tie + Minnesota loss or tie + Atlanta loss or tie ORDetroit win + Green Bay-TB tie + LA Rams loss or tie ORDetroit tie + Tampa Bay loss + Seattle loss + LA Rams loss ORDetroit tie + Green Bay loss + Seattle loss + LA Rams loss ORDetroit tie + LA Rams loss + Seattle loss + Atlanta loss ORDetroit tie + Green Bay loss + Seattle loss + Atlanta loss or tie ORDetroit tie + Minnesota loss + Seattle loss + LA Rams loss ORDetroit tie + Green Bay loss + LA Rams loss + Atlanta loss or tie + New Orleans loss or tie ORDetroit tie + Green Bay-TB tie + Minnesota loss + Seattle loss + LA Rams tie ORDetroit tie + Green Bay-TB tie + Minnesota loss + Seattle loss + Atlanta loss or tie ORDetroit tie + Green Bay-TB tie + Minnesota loss + LA Rams loss + Atlanta loss or tie

Eagles (10-3)

Philadelphia hits the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia win or tie ORGreen Bay loss + Atlanta loss or tie + LA Rams loss or tie ORGreen Bay loss + Atlanta loss or tie + San Francisco win or tie + Detroit win ORTampa Bay loss + Minnesota loss or tie + LA Rams loss or tie ORTampa Bay loss + Minnesota loss or tie + San Francisco win or tie + Detroit win ORMinnesota loss or tie + Atlanta loss or tie + LA Rams loss or tie ORMinnesota loss or tie + Atlanta loss or tie + San Francisco win or tie + Detroit win ORTampa Bay-Green Bay tie + LA Rams loss or tie ORTampa Bay-Green Bay tie + San Francisco win or tie + Detroit win

