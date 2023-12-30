NFL Week 17 preview: 24 teams remain in contention for Super Bowl title

Two weeks remain in the 2023 NFL regular season, and there are a number of interesting matchups on the docket for Week 17 that could determine playoff seeding and who’s in and who is out.

Before Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, two teams had a playoff spots wrapped up in the AFC and four teams had clinched in the NFC.

Twenty-four teams remained in contention for the Super Bowl. NFL Research said the number tied for the “most teams still in Super Bowl contention with two weeks to play in the regular season in 20 years.”

The Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs could all clinch their divisions this week. The San Francisco 49ers have a shot to clinch the No. 1 seed for the second time since 2000.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a tumultuous 2023 season with injuries and coaching changes. A victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday would give the Steelers their 20th consecutive season with a .500 record or better. They would be one year shy of the record set by the Dallas Cowboys from 1965 to 1985.

The Cowboys have already clinched a playoff spot, and they have their own record in sight.

Dallas could top the Detroit Lions on Saturday night and pick up their 16th straight regular-season home win. They would join the New England Patriots as the only teams since 2000 to hit the mark. According to NFL Research, the Cowboys could become the “first team in NFL history to score at least 30 points in eight home games within a single regular season and the fifth team all-time to score at least 300 points at home in a single regular season.”

Here’s how the rest of Week 17 will play out.

12/30: Cowboys vs. Lions, 8:15 pm ET12/31: Bills vs. Patriots, 1 pm ET12/31: Bears vs. Falcons, 1 pm ET12/31: Colts vs. Raiders, 1 pm ET12/31: Giants vs. Rams, 1 pm ET12/31: Eagles vs. Cardinals, 1 pm ET12/31: Buccaneers vs. Saints, 1 pm ET12/31: Commanders vs. 49ers, 1 pm ET12/31: Jaguars vs. Panthers, 1 pm ET12/31: Ravens vs. Dolphins, 1 pm ET12/31: Texans vs. Titans, 1 pm ET12/31: Seahawks vs. Steelers, 4:05 pm ET12/31: Broncos vs. Chargers, 4:25 pm ET12/31: Chiefs vs. Bengals, 4:25 pm ET12/31: Vikings vs. Packers, 8:20 pm ET

