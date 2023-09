next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



There was plenty to look forward to in Week 3, and it wasn’t until late Sunday afternoon that the entire football world exploded with news Taylor Swift was going to be at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift made the news, but there was plenty to talk about and see.

Click through above for some of the best photos from around the NFL in Week 3.