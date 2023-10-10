NFL Week 5 review: 49ers, Eagles stay undefeated with solid outings

The NFL season is nearly a third of the way through and there have been two constants so far in the first five weeks – the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are unbeaten.

Both teams picked up wins on Sunday – the Niners against the Dallas Cowboys and the Eagles against the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles and the 49ers met in the NFC Championship Game last season and appear to be on a crash course again this year.

San Francisco defeated Dallas 42-10 behind four touchdown passes from Brock Purdy, including three to George Kittle. The 49ers are 5-0 and are second in points scored, third in yards gained, first in points allowed and third in yards allowed. They are going to be a force to be reckoned with for the rest of the season.

Philadelphia topped Los Angeles 23-14. Jalen Hurts topped 300 yards passing and had a touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert along with a rushing touchdown. Philadelphia is fifth in points scored, second in yards gained, 13th in points allowed and 10th in yards allowed.

The two teams have an NFC Championship rematch on Dec. 3, and if they are both undefeated at that time, it is certain to be one heck of a matchup late in the season.

Here’s what else happened around the league.

NFL scoreboard

Bears 40, Commanders 20Jaguars 25, Bills 20Falcons 21, Texans 19Lions 42, Panthers 24Colts 23, Titans 16Dolphins 31, Giants 16Saints 34, Patriots 0Steelers 17, Ravens 10Eagles 23, Rams 14Bengals 34, Cardinals 20Jets 31, Broncos 21Chiefs 27, Vikings 2049ers 42, Cowboys 10Raiders 17, Packers 13

NFL standings through Week 5

AFC East

Dolphins (4-1)Bills (3-2)Jets (2-3)Patriots (1-4)

AFC North

Steelers (3-2)Ravens (3-2)Browns (2-2)Bengals (2-3)

AFC South

Jaguars (3-2)Colts (3-2)Texans (2-3)Titans (2-3)

AFC West

Chiefs (4-1)Chargers (2-2)Raiders (2-3)Broncos (1-4)

NFC East

Eagles (5-0)Cowboys (3-2)Commanders (2-3)Giants (1-4)

NFC North

Lions (4-1)Packers (2-3)Bears (1-4)Vikings (1-4)

NFC South

Buccaneers (3-1)Falcons (3-2)Saints (3-2)Panthers (0-5)

NFC West

49ers (5-0)Seahawks (3-1)Rams (2-3)Cardinals (1-4)