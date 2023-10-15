NFL Week 6 preview: All eyes turn to the 49ers and Eagles once again

Sunday marks the third straight week NFL fans can wake up and turn on a game being played in London and finish their viewing late at night.

There are still two undefeated teams entering Week 6 — the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. And both play Sunday afternoon on the road. The 49ers play the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles face the New York Jets.

The Carolina Panthers are the only team without a win this season. It won’t get any easier for the Panthers this week. They travel to face the Miami Dolphins.

49ers’ streaks on the line

The 49ers have won 15 consecutive regular-season games and most of them have been with Brock Purdy at the controls. San Francisco has scored at least 30 points in eight straight games. If the Niners score 30 points against the Browns, they’ll become the fifth team in NFL history to score at least 30 points in nine consecutive games.

The 1999-200 St. Louis Rams did it in 14 straight. The 49ers could also become the second team in NFL history to score 30 points and allow fewer than 30 points in each of their first six games to start a season.

Putting on the Hurts

The Eagles are off to a 5-0 start for the second consecutive season, and Jalen Hurts has led the Eagles to 22 wins in the last 23 games he’s started. If the Eagles take care of the Jets Sunday, he will join Joe Montana and Tom Brady as the third quarterback since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 to win at least 12 consecutive road starts.

Patriots under the microscope

There’s a lot of chatter about Bill Belichick, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots. Belichick has appeared to tie himself to the third-year QB even though Jones didn’t finish the last two losses. The Patriots are on the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

PATRICK MAHOMES MAKES HISTORY WITH FIRST CAREER WIN OVER VIKINGS AND OTHER WEEK 5 STATISTICAL HIGHLIGHTS

Coffee, eggs and football

The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens are the latest teams to play overseas, meeting at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both teams are coming off losses and could really use a win. The Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a last-second touchdown. The Titans fell to the Indianapolis Colts last week.

Injuries across the board

Several teams are dealing with injuries as Week 6 gets ready to kick off. The Browns will likely be without Deshaun Watson because he is still dealing with a shoulder injury. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and Dolphins running back De’Von Achane were all placed on injured reserve. Teams are hurting.

Bye, bye, bye

The Green Bay Packers have a bye week after a tough loss to the Raiders. They join the Steelers, who will also have the week off after stunning the Ravens last week.