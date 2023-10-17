NFL Week 6 review: No more unbeaten teams as Eagles and 49ers fall

The two titans of the 2023 NFL season took a hit on Sunday, as the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles suffered shocking upsets to give both teams their first losses of the year.

The 49ers’ streak of 15 regular-season wins was snapped at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, while the Eagles were hoping to build on another hot start to begin the season before they ran into the New York Jets.

For San Francisco, their game appeared to come down to two key areas: injuries and special teams. Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel both left the game with separate issues. Quarterback Brock Purdy led the 49ers down the field on the final drive to set up a 41-yard field goal attempt, but rookie placekicker Jake Moody missed it, giving the Browns an unexpected 19-17 win.

Meanwhile, the Eagles ran into a dynamite Jets defense. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was picked off three times and sacked twice as New York shut out Philadelphia in the second half to win 20-14.

The title of best team in the league is certainly now up for debate as the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions all picked up wins to move to 5-1 on the season, as well.

Here are Sunday’s scores from around the league.

NFL scoreboard

Chiefs 19, Broncos 8Ravens 24, Titans 16Commanders 24, Falcons 16Vikings 19, Bears 13Bengals 17, Seahawks 13Browns 19, 49ers 17Dolphins 42, Panthers 21Jaguars 37, Colts 20Texans 20, Saints 13Raiders 21, Patriots 17Rams 26, Cardinals 9Jets 20, Eagles 14Lions 20, Buccaneers 6Bills 14, Giants 9Cowboys 20, Chargers 17

GIANTS MAKE DUBIOUS HISTORY IN HEARTBREAKING LOSS TO BILLS

NFL standings through Week 6

AFC East

Dolphins (5-1)Bills (4-2)Jets (3-3)Patriots (1-5)

AFC North

Ravens (4-2)Steelers (3-2)Browns (3-2)Bengals (3-3)

AFC South

Jaguars (4-2)Colts (3-3)Texans (3-3)Titans (2-4)

AFC West

Chiefs (5-1)Raiders (3-3)Chargers (2-3)Broncos (1-5)

NFC East

Eagles (5-1)Cowboys (4-2)Commanders (3-3)Giants (1-5)

NFC North

Lions (5-1)Packers (2-3)Vikings (2-4)Bears (1-5)

NFC South

Buccaneers (3-2)Falcons (3-3)Saints (3-3)Panthers (0-6)

NFC West

49ers (5-1)Seahawks (3-2)Rams (3-3)Cardinals (1-5)